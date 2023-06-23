Mark Webber reveals one major factor that prevented Red Bull from receiving more praise from the F1 community 

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber feels the Austrian team does not get more praise from the F1 community because it is not a works team.

Even during Red Bull's first dominant run in F1 from 2010 to 2013 with Sebastian Vettel, the German driver and the team weren't fan favorites.

On the other hand, teams like Ferrari and Mercedes have a much larger following due to their legacy (for the Prancing Horse) or their drivers' popularity (for the Silver Arrows). Webber believes that since Red Bull is not a works team and doesn't produce its own power unit, its achievements can be overlooked.

Talking to Motorsport.com after Red Bull recorded its 100th F1 win at the Canadian GP, Webber said:

“If they had been a factory team, they might have received even more praise. It is still essentially a team made up of fantastic individuals and people who have done a great job to create a beautiful Formula 1 car that can compete for world championships, which is dominant in so many ways.”

Webber added:

“They have put a lot of effort into this sport. The staff and infrastructure in Milton Keynes is testament to how well they manage. The commitment they have shown, both towards their employees and the sport, has also been very good. A lot of people have come and gone. People sometimes forget that the amount of work that Red Bull has done is extraordinary."

Red Bull boss felt that the job was done after winning his first race in 2009

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently admitted that the team was already content after winning their first-ever race in 2009. Talking to Motorsport.com, Horner said that once the team tasted that first win, they did not want to lose again. He said:

"When we first came into the sport, the ambition was to be competitive and to compete. It was Dietrich's [Mateschitz] vision to bring Red Bull in as an entrant. And not just take part but try and be competitive. We won our first race in 2009, four years after coming into the sport."

Horner added:

"I remember collecting the trophy that day and then getting on the plane to go home that evening and thinking, ‘Well, at least we've won one. If nothing else happens, we've won a race!' But it felt so good that it was like: ‘Well, we really want to feel that again.’ And who would have thought 99 victories later we would achieve a century. So, it's a landmark for the team."

Red Bull have enjoyed one of the most dominant starts to an F1 season ever this year, with eight wins from eight races and a healthy lead in the drivers' and constructors' standings.

