“Márquez would be Ayrton Senna in Formula 1”: Carlos Sainz pays the ultimate compliment to MotoGP sensation Marc Marquez

Carlos Sainz has compared MotoGP legend Marc Marquez to F1 legend Ayrton Senna. The Spaniards got together recently and Sainz was asked by the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com who he would compare Marc Marquez to.

Sainz named Brazilian F1 legend Ayrton Senna as he felt the Brazilian was the one that could do anything in an F1 car, just like Marquez is able to do on a bike. Carlos Sainz said:

“Márquez would be Ayrton Senna in Formula 1. I have no doubt about it. Marc [Márquez] is the only one I’ve seen do impossible things like Senna did in the high-speed Grands Prix."

Marc Marquez also paid his compliments to Carlos Sainz and compared the Ferrari driver to reigning MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia. Marquez said,

“I hesitate between two riders. You could, for example, draw a parallel between the careers of Carlos and Pecco Bagnaia, as both exploded slowly, but now both are at or near the top. At the same time, it could be Alex Crivillé. Although, unlike him, Sainz will win several titles.”

Carlos Sainz: I'm back to the level where I need to be

Carlos Sainz's 2022 F1 season was not as good as he had hoped it would be. The Spanish driver struggled to keep up at the start of the season and hence suffered because of it.

While he could make improvements, Ferrari stumbled and were not as competitive. Sainz revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com that he was finally able to reach the level he needed to perform at.

Even though Ferrari struggled in the second half of the season, Sainz kept his head high with a positive mindset. He said,

“I know how to drive. It’s instinctive. I don’t think about my driving anymore. And you can see the times come much easier. I’m back to a level where I should have been at the beginning of the year. Now I am at this level, our car is not necessarily as good."

😸Roberta_07😻 @Roberta07love @Carlossainz55 e

Test

5-7 febbraio: shakedown a Sepang

10-12 febbraio: test a Sepang

11-12 marzo: test a Portimao

Test

23-25 Febbraio Sakhir

#Marquez #sainz @marcmarquez93 si allenano insieme in vista dell’inizio delle pre-stagioni 2023 di F1 e MotoGP.Test #MotoGP 2023:5-7 febbraio: shakedown a Sepang10-12 febbraio: test a Sepang11-12 marzo: test a PortimaoTest #F1 2023:23-25 Febbraio Sakhir @Carlossainz55 e @marcmarquez93 si allenano insieme in vista dell’inizio delle pre-stagioni 2023 di F1 e MotoGP.Test #MotoGP 2023:5-7 febbraio: shakedown a Sepang 10-12 febbraio: test a Sepang 11-12 marzo: test a Portimao Test #F1 2023:23-25 Febbraio Sakhir #Marquez #sainz https://t.co/MIwlZYenxz

He added,

"The season has gone badly, but the positive thing is I’m keeping my spirits up even in a horrible season -- a season that couldn’t be more difficult.”

The Ferrari driver, alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, will be hoping for a better 2023 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes