Martin Brundle claims Lewis Hamilton has made peace with the deficit he has against Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton has trailed Charles Leclerc in the results department so far in the 2025 season, to which former F1 driver-turned commentator, Martin Brundle, shared his thoughts on the ordeal. He claimed that the seven-time champion has come to terms with how Leclerc can extract more performance with the SF-25, helping him to remain happier at the end of the day.

Hamilton joined Ferrari with the hopes of bringing back the championship glory to Maranello. Though the prancing horses have not readied up the greatest car in the performance department this season, the Britons' struggle in adapting to the SF-25 has also not aided in the intra-team battle.

Moreover, Leclerc has a massive 12-2 edge up his sleeve in the race head-to-head, which he has seemingly whitewashed. So, when the Italian GP rolled up and the Monegasque finished the race fourth and Hamilton finished sixth, the latter was happy with his day in the office (which included a five-place grid penalty to begin with).

Reflecting on the 40-year-old's race in Monza, Brundle shared how the seven-time champion is now at peace with Leclerc having the pace advantage over him, as he said (via F1 Oversteer):

"Lewis Hamilton was carrying a five-place grid drop for speeding indiscretions going to the grid in Zandvoort, which frankly were a fair cop, and he would start 10th, but once again coming through the pack as he did at Silverstone and other races, we would witness Lewis driving as we remember from years previous.

"All round, he looked more comfortable in the car, and seems to have had a mindset adjustment of making the best of what he has instead of being frustrated that he’s not got a race-winning car underneath him... He’s probably also come to terms with just how fast Charles Leclerc is. It was nice to observe Lewis looking happier."

Meanwhile, the Italian GP marked Lewis Hamilton's return to the top six of the results chart since the British GP, which was held over two months ago.

Lewis Hamilton was content with his performance at the Italian GP

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton started the race in 10th after his five-place grid drop was taken into account. He then set out on the objective of moving up the road and quickly dialled in some overtakes.

This helped him claim P6 at the chequered flag, as he finished less than five seconds behind Mercedes' George Russell, who was just up the road. Reflecting on his first Italian GP with the team, he said (via F1's official website):

"I’m genuinely quite happy with the overall performance, and I think that’s as good as we could have got. We possibly could have got fifth if we had maybe undercut Mercedes, but we just missed it, I think."

Hamilton's P6 finish added eight points to his points tally, as he is now up to 117 points in the championship standings.

