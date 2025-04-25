"Martin Brundle, you fired me once": F1 pundit's awkward conversation with Alpine boss Flavio Briatore

F1 pundit Martin Brundle had an awkward conversation with current Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore. During the grid walk at the Saudi Arabian GP, Brundle bumped into Briatore and reminded the former Benetton boss that he fired him in 1992.

Ad

The 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held on April 20, saw an unexpected crossover between Martin Brundle and Flavio Briatore. The former was doing a grid walk for Sky Sports when he bumped into the latter.

Meanwhile, Brundle introduced himself as:

'I'm Martin Brundle; you fired me once."

Briatore recognized him and replied:

"I did fire you. That was a mistake."

Ad

Trending

For context, Brundle was signed by Benetton in 1992 as Michael Schumacher's teammate. However, Benetton's then-team boss, Flavio Briatore, was more inclined towards the German driver and building a team around him.

While Martin Brundle finished P6 in 1992, he was replaced by Riccardo Patrese in 1993. Patrese was very experienced, finishing P2 in 1992. However, at Benetton, he struggled to keep up with rising star Schumacher.

On the other hand, Brundle moved to Ligier after getting fired by Briatore before eventually quitting the sport in 1996 with zero wins in 158 race starts. Regardless, he continues to have a successful ride in his broadcasting role as part of Sky Sports' panel.

Ad

Meanwhile, Flavio Briatore made a return to F1 in 2024 as Alpine's executive advisor after his ban was lifted. Due to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Crashgate scandal, the Italian businessman was banned for life by Formula 1 until the decision was reversed last year.

Since his return, Briatore has made significant changes in the French team's setup. For instance, Alpine will shut down its engine manufacturing operation with Renault to become Mercedes' customer from the 2026 season, when new engine regulations will become effective.

Ad

Flavio Briatore sets championship target for Alpine

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

With the 2026 season approaching, Flavio Briatore has set an ambitious target for Alpine. Since new engine regulations will be imposed, the French team partnered with engine supplier Mercedes. If everything goes right, Briatore sees his team contesting for the championship in the next two years.

Ad

Talking to Motorsport.com, he said,

"In ’26 we have the Mercedes engine, and, in the meantime, we need to fit in more people with experience in our team. It is the same as at Benetton; people said it was a joke because we were a t-shirt maker, but after we started winning some races, everybody wanted to come to the team, and people started paying attention. In the same way as Renault. If everybody is working together, I believe in 2026 it is possible to be winning races and in 2027 fighting for the championship."

Alpine is currently ranked P9 in the 2025 constructors championship with six points in five races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More