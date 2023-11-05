Martin Brundle gives Lando Norris a 'piece of advice' he didn't ask for

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has advised Lando Norris to stop being too critical of himself. The Mclaren driver has been a revelation this season in the manner in which he's been able to take the challenge to Max Verstappen. Norris has been a consistent performer at the front of the grid.

He's regularly scored podiums ever since the McLaren got upgraded in Austria and was able to secure a pole position as well for the sprint in Brazil. Having said that, the driver tends to be overly critical of his own performance.

Norris lost out on a potential win in the sprint in Qatar, which his teammate Oscar Piastri won, and the Briton was seemingly distraught.

Even in Brazil on Friday, Lando Norris had his qualifying compromised because McLaren sent him out on track much later. The driver was happy about his sprint result on Saturday but told Sky Sports that it was bittersweet because of what happened the previous day.

Martin Brundle, part of the panel that Norris was speaking with, advised the driver to not be this hard on himself. He said:

“I would say I admire your humility and your honesty. Don’t be so hard on yourself, to give you a piece of advice you haven’t asked for. Because everybody else will be, everybody’s ready to be in the world of sport.”

Lando Norris' self-critical stand after the sprint podium in Brazil

Lando Norris was happy with his sprint podium in Brazil but was still critical of his performance in qualifying for the main race on Friday.

The driver felt that a better starting position for the race would have been ideal but that was something he failed to do. He said:

“Of course, there’s the hindsight of what could have been yesterday. And just with myself, there’s been a lot of ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda,’ but I know it and I’ve accepted it. And qualifying seems to be the thing I need to be improving the most at the minute. My races are very strong, just the qualy is my kryptonite at the second."

He added:

“You’re always just wanting to improve and definitely when we have a car which is obviously competitive to be on pole and fight for great positions, of course I’m going to be disappointed and annoyed with myself when I make mistakes. I start P6, I’m making my life a lot harder than if I started second or third or first."

Lando Norris will start the race in P6 and will be looking to make progress in the race and jump the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of him.