F1 commentator Martin Brundle feels Red Bull would love to have access to Alex Albon, especially after the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. The Thai driver managed to finish ninth and score two points. When comparing Williams cars to others on the grid, this was another great achievement from Albon.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Martin Brundle stated how Alex Albon feels quite comfortable at Williams, simply because the team is a lot more forgiving and has supported him much more than Red Bull.

Since Albon is now performing quite well in a slower car, Brundle reckons that the reigning world champions must be wishing to have him on board once again.

“He’s [Alex Albon] settled there [at Williams] and he feels comfortable. It’s the stick and the carrot – some drivers do need an arm round their shoulder and reassurance and to be listened to carefully and to feel they’re valued within a team. I bet Red Bull wish they still had access to him,” he said.

Prior to Williams, Albon was part of the Red Bull family. He raced at AlphaTauri, when it was known as Toro Rosso, and also raced alongside Max Verstappen on the first team.

After Alex Albon started struggling with the Austrian-British team, he was removed from the seat, and he became the team's reserve driver and drove for DTM before completely severing all his connections with the team and moving to Williams.

Red Bull team boss defends Sergio Perez after crash at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner defended Sergio Perez after his crash with Charles Leclerc on the first lap of the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. Speaking to Sky Sports, he initially expressed how heartbreaking it must be for Checo but supported his move around the outside of Leclerc, even though it cost him his entire race.

He said:

"For Checo, just absolutely gutting. [His] home race. He had a rocket-ship launch and had so much momentum going into that first corner, you can't blame him for going for it to try and take the lead at his home race. He's got 13 years of experience in Formula 1 and when you're going through a difficult moment it's important to support him."

Horner added:

"He was having a great weekend up until that point and going for the lead at his home race, in Mexico City. It's insane the amount of support behind him. Three into one doesn't go and unfortunately, he was just on the wrong side of it."

Sergio Perez did not score any points in the Mexican GP and is now being chased by Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship table as they are only 20 points apart.