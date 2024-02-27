Martin Brundle expresses skepticism about Lewis Hamilton winning a title with Ferrari

F1 pundit Martin Brundle recently opined that Lewis Hamilton would not be able to win a world championship with Ferrari after he joins them in 2025.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brundle felt that although Hamilton may be able to win races with the Prancing Horse, he would fall short of clinching the world championship title.

The 64-yar-old felt that several young drivers had a better chance of doing so. He said:

“He can win races with Ferrari. Can he win another championship? Tall order. A lot of good kids around.”

Brundle praised Hamilton, along with Fernando Alonso, for performing at such a high level at the later stages of their careers. He added:

“Well, only a few drivers can do it because these drivers have been racing since they were four, five, six. They burn out. And there are a few who just seem to have an energy and a determination. Fernando Alonso is one and Lewis Hamilton is the other on the grid at the moment.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently aiming to win his record-breaking eighth world title before retiring from the sport. After struggling with Mercedes for two years, the Briton has decided to move to Ferrari in 2025 and try to win the championship with them instead.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about his move from Mercedes to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke to media about his blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Briton stated that deciding to leave Mercedes was one of "the hardest decisions" he made, particularly because of their long and successful history. He said:

"Obviously in summer, yeah we signed and obviously I at that time saw my future with Mercedes but an opportunity came up in the new year and I decided to take it. I feel like it was obviously the hardest decision I think I've ever had to make. Obviously, I've been with Mercedes for, I think it's like 26 years, they've supported me."

He added:

"And we've had an incredible, an absolutely incredible journey together. We've created history within the sport. And it's something I take a lot of pride in. I'm very proud of what we've achieved. But I think ultimately, I'm proud of what we've achieved. writing my story and I felt like this would be, it was time to start a new chapter."

Lewis Hamilton won six of his seven drivers' world championships with Mercedes and helped them secure eight constructors' world titles.