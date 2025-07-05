Martin Brundle responds to Lewis Hamilton's dig against him

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle gave a short response to Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's dig during the 2025 British Grand Prix. The seven-time F1 world champion heads into his home race at Silverstone for the first time, racing for the Italian team since joining them at the start of the year.

Hamilton has an excellent record at the track, having finished on the podium since the 2014 season, and has won a record nine victories at the home of F1. On the 75th anniversary of the sport, the British driver is gunning for a record-extending 10th win at the track and his first with the Maranello-based outfit.

However, before the start of the British GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton and Martin Brundle were part of an awkward moment during a Sky Sports interview, which started with Brundle complimenting the former and saying:

“That image of you in the black coat in the square, the Schumacher square at Ferrari, one of the most iconic photographs ever in Formula 1.”

After accepting the compliment, the Ferrari driver replied:

“Thanks man. That means a lot coming from you! You don’t have too many positive things always to say.”

The 66-year-old gave a quick three-word response to Hamilton's dig, via PlanetF1:

“That’s not true.”

On the track, Lewis Hamilton made a positive start to his home race, as he finished P1 and P3 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions, respectively.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his Friday Practice sessions at Silverstone

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that it was a "really exciting" day for him, as he made an excellent start to his British GP weekend and looked on pace with the front runners.

As per F1.com, the 40-year-old analyzed his performance and said:

"It’s been a really exciting day. Pretty incredible to be out on track at Silverstone in a Ferrari for the first time. The car felt good in both sessions, even though I hit some traffic on my fastest lap in FP2, so there’s definitely time to find.

"This is the greatest circuit in the world and definitely my favorite. Great to see so many people already here on a Friday. The atmosphere is just incredible."

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc also had a positive day and added:

"Today went quite well, the feeling in the cockpit was good, but we still have some work to do on the car. In our qualifying trim, we still seem to be a bit on the back foot, while we are more at ease with our race pace."

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would hope to replicate their Friday Practice performance into the rest of the weekend and bring Ferrari's first race win of the 2025 season at Silverstone.

