Martin Brundle speculates if Lando Norris beating Lewis Hamilton in Silverstone was a 'handing over of the baton' for British drivers

Martin Brundle recently stated that the way Lando Norris held off Lewis Hamilton in Silverstone seemed like a "handing over of the baton" moment between the two British drivers. During the race in Britain, Norris drove brilliantly and fended off Hamilton to secure a P2 result.

The result was even more special because at the end of the safety car period, Lewis Hamilton was on soft tires while Lando Norris was on hard tires. Many believed that the overtake would be a formality for Hamilton.

However, Norris was able to hold off the seven-time world champion and beat him in a head-to-head battle. Talking about the incident on Sky Sports, Martin Brundle said:

"Lando placed his car really cleverly because he was vulnerable for a few corners, probably even a lap or two. And in a way you wonder if that’s the handing over of the baton with the British drivers in Formula 1 because Lando had that one covered."

Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton's former teammate and also a member of the panel at Sky, refuted Brundle's claims, saying:

"Lewis is not done yet. Martin, please slow down. Lewis is not done yet. He was just first in FP3!"

After Rosberg's response, Brundle backtracked a little and said:

"I said handing over the baton, it will happen at some point."

"Lewis Hamilton is still right there with them": Martin Brundle on British talents in F1

Martin Brundle talked about the quality of British circuits and drivers during a conversation with PlanetF1.com. The former F1 driver ranked Lewis Hamilton alongside George Russell and Lando Norris in terms of driving ability. He said:

"We’ve got a lot of good circuits in the UK. A lot of racing and we’ve really got some good kids with Lando and George but Lewis is still right there with them."

Lando Norris impressed again at the Hungarian GP last weekend. He passed Hamilton, who had started the race on pole position, early in the race and held his position to secure a P2 finish. Hamilton finished P4, behind the two Red Bulls and compatriot Norris.