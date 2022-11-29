Mastermind behind Michael Schumacher's 7 F1 world titles set to retire this year

The mastermind behind Michael Schumacher's seven F1 world titles, Ross Brawn, is set to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. The former member of the Ferrari dream team that also included Jean Todt, Rory Byrne, and Michael Schumacher, is currently working as the F1 Managing Director.

In his latest column on the F1 website, Ross Brawn announced that he will be retiring from the sport. His retirement marks an end to a storied career that spanned 46 years in the sport. He wrote:

"I’ve loved everything I’ve done in the last few years. I’d moved away from wanting to be part of a team – I decided I’d done enough of that! And this was the only thing that could have possibly appealed. I’ve been very fortunate to have been given the opportunity by Liberty and it was a labour of love. Now is the right time for me to retire."

Formula 1 @F1



#F1



f1.com/Brawn_Column_R… As the curtain closes on our 2022 season and our Managing Director Ross Brawn's time with Formula 1, we reflect on the year gone As the curtain closes on our 2022 season and our Managing Director Ross Brawn's time with Formula 1, we reflect on the year gone 💭👀#F1 f1.com/Brawn_Column_R…

The former team boss of the famed Brawn GP said that he would now be enjoying the sport from the comfort of this couch like every other fan. He said:

"I’ve loved almost every minute of my 46-year career and I’ve been fortunate to have worked with many great teams, great drivers and great people."

"I will now watch F1 from my sofa, cheering and cursing as an F1 fan, pleased that the sport is in a fantastic place and has such a fantastic future. Here’s to great racing."

The Casual(F1) Fan @SportsUnplugge1 "Michael redefined his role back then and helped build the team that would go on to win eight straight Constructors' titles. He sacrificed himself for the future of the team, and played a key role in laying the foundation for its success."



Ross Brawn on Michael Schumacher "Michael redefined his role back then and helped build the team that would go on to win eight straight Constructors' titles. He sacrificed himself for the future of the team, and played a key role in laying the foundation for its success."Ross Brawn on Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher and Ross Brawn's shared legacy

Michael Schumacher and Ross Brawn's careers intertwined for most of the driver's time in F1. The success achieved by the German could be attributed to having a great team around him. That team was more or less led by Ross Brawn in all of the seven titles won by Michael Schumacher.

Brawn was the technical director at Benetton when Michael Schumacher picked up his first two titles. It was then the dream that helped the German clinch five more titles with Ferrari in the early 2000s. Brawn will retire as one of the more gifted technical minds that achieved unprecedented success in the history of the sport.

The great name of Ross Brawn will forever be remembered for crafting some of Formula One's most powerful and fastest machinery, ranging from the Bygone era to the Hybrid era.

Poll : 0 votes