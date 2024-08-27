"Mate you’re in your 30s, calm down": Daniel Ricciardo accused of playing up a persona by F1 pundit

F1 pundit Will Buxton has claimed that Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo plays a persona in front of the camera and the media. The Aussie driver is known for having a cheeky personality and light-hearted nature away from the track and usually has a smile on his face in the F1 paddock.

His affable persona has made him a fan favorite despite not driving at the front of the grid. His personality has even yielded him many sponsorship opportunities that have helped him venture into the world of business and fashion.

While appearing on the DRS: De Race Show, F1 presenter Will Buxton shared his thoughts on Daniel Ricciardo's antics. He said:

"Daniel is still trying to play up to being the 24, 25-year-old Daniel and it’s like, mate you’re in your 30s, calm down. Flipping the bird at the bit that he crashed at last year, come on mate."

Trending

"I think so many of them get caught up in who the media thinks they are that they play up to their personalities."

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve had similar thoughts about the eight-time race winner as the former even questioned his place in F1.

Former F1 world champion gave his brutal take on Daniel Ricciardo

The 1997 world champion and former Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve opined a few months ago that Daniel Ricciardo is in F1 because of his off-track image and not because of his on-track performances.

Speaking with Sky F1 during the 2024 Canadian GP, he said (via Crash.net):

"Why’s he still in F1? Why? We are hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years. ‘We have to make the car better for him’. Sorry, it’s been five years of that. No, you are in F1. Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton who won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver who can’t cut it."

"If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else to take your place. That’s how it’s always been in racing, it’s the pinnacle of the sport. There’s no reason to keep going and to keep finding excuses. I think his image has kept him in F1 more than his actual results," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo, to his credit, has improved his performances and results on track ever since the race in Montreal, where he finished P8 in changing conditions. The 35-year-old is currently P13 in the drivers' championship with 12 points from 15 races and three Sprints thus far. He remains 10 points behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback