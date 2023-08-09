Mattia Binotto to Alpine could become a reality as early as this season: Reports

Mattia Binotto could be appointed to fill the vacant team principal position at Alpine, who recently sacked Otmar Szafnauer, during the ongoing season, according to reports. Binotto was reportedly spotted around the paddock after the Belgian Grand Prix, and has been heavily linked with the top job at Alpine.

The French outfit has been working on their restructuring after a poor start to the 2023 season. Although their now-former team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, was confident about the 100-race plan, his sacking was announced ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Since then, Mattia Binotto has emerged as a top contender for the job. The Italian engineer resigned from Ferrari after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

L’Auto Journal, a French publication, recently mentioned that Mattia Binotto was seen at the Belgian GP and stayed for the Pirelli tire test later that weekend. They also added that there have been conversations between him and Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, and he has agreed terms to become Alpine's new team principal.

Binotto could be a shrewd appointment for Alpine as they look to move up the F1 grid, given his decades of experiences with the Prancing Horse.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon hoping for a better second-half of the 2023 season

Esteban Ocon has been with the French outfit since 2020 and is still their only race winner (Hungary, 2021). He has put in commendable performances this season, scoring a podium in Monaco and, along with teammate Pierre Gasly, securing enough points to keep them up at P6.

However, he is not completely satisfied with their performances and is looking forward to a better second-half of the 2023 season. He mentioned that there are upgrades that the team is working on, such as a modified floor, which could help them bring in more points.

"We are all disappointed with the performance, no one is enjoying it at the moment, but we are all working really hard, trying to find new bits to put upgrades, and maximise the package we got. And I’m confident that together as a team we will be able to turn things around in the second part of the year."