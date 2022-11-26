Mattia Binotto to leave Ferrari soon: Reports

Despite Ferrari making it quite clear from their side, reports have yet again emerged that Mattia Binotto will soon be leaving his post in the team. This is not the first time in a while that a major personnel change of the team has been talked about.

Just around last week, rumors were flying around about the apparent sacking of Binotto as the team principal, probably because of the strategic mistakes the Scuderia made this year. The team, however, soon put a full stop by releasing a statement denying the same.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Scuderia Ferrari Statement:



In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation. Scuderia Ferrari Statement:In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation.

Now, the Italian publication Corriere Della Serra has reported that Mattia Binotto's sacking is only a 'matter of hours'. The publication claimed that this news has trickled down the grapevine courtesy of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's entourage.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari | Mattia Binotto is leaving Ferrari. The official confirmation is just a matter of time.



| @Corriere BREAKING| Mattia Binotto is leaving Ferrari. The official confirmation is just a matter of time. BREAKING 🚨| Mattia Binotto is leaving Ferrari. The official confirmation is just a matter of time.ℹ️ | @Corriere

Earlier, it was speculated that Frédéric Vasseur, the current team principal of Alfa Romeo, will replace Mattia Binotto since his work with the Hinwil-based outfit has proven to be efficient enough.

The 2022 season for the Scuderia took a disappointing turn after multiple strategic errors (like the one in Monaco and Hungary) took the win out from the hands of Charles Leclerc, who once led the table. Couple that with the technical failures during the Spanish, Azerbaijan, and Austrian Grands Prix, and Ferrari's title bid came undone in both the drivers' and the constructors' standings.

Mattia Binotto gave an alternative strategy to make 2023 successful for Ferrari

Ferrari lost their championship battle against Red Bull in 2022 courtesy of their strategic errors and reliability issues. While many blame the team for this, Mattia Binotto suggested a different perspective for the upcoming season. He believes that the cars had a good qualifying pace, but they lost out during the races due to their apparent 'slow pace' in contrast to their competitors.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari More on Binotto:



He is leaving due to a lack of trust from President John Elkann, with whom the relationship has been cold for a while.



The news came from sources linked to Charles Leclerc’s entourage.



Fred Vasseur is the only realistic candidate, due to Seidl saying no. More on Binotto:He is leaving due to a lack of trust from President John Elkann, with whom the relationship has been cold for a while.The news came from sources linked to Charles Leclerc’s entourage.Fred Vasseur is the only realistic candidate, due to Seidl saying no.

Binotto suggested that his team will have to build faster cars to cope with strategic errors during a race, which is quite an interesting point of view. He stated that the team can 'make mistakes' with their strategy but then they should have a car that is fast enough to compensate for the same.

The Italian said:

"If you have a fast car and reliable car, you can make mistakes with strategy and pitstops but then still compensate with the car."

Simon Dau @there_is_no_if



Here's a radical thought - fast and reliable car, and no strategy/pit stop mistakes either? 🤯 I know, right? "If you have a fast car and reliable car, you can make mistakes with strategy and pit stops - but then still compensate with the car." - Mattia Binotto on '23 plansHere's a radical thought - fast and reliable car, and no strategy/pit stop mistakes either? 🤯 I know, right? #F1 "If you have a fast car and reliable car, you can make mistakes with strategy and pit stops - but then still compensate with the car." - Mattia Binotto on '23 plansHere's a radical thought - fast and reliable car, and no strategy/pit stop mistakes either? 🤯 I know, right? #F1 https://t.co/X3SeHSxHR5

Many believe Binotto should be replaced because of the way he manages the team. At the same time, however, it was suggested by analysts that he must stay with the team's technology department. He has been an integral part of the Prancing Horse for the last three decades and under his technological view, Ferrari achieved their peak success at that time.

Poll : 0 votes