Mattia Binotto’s exit will push Ferrari back by 3 years, claims former F1 driver

Mattia Binotto's exit will push Ferrari back by three years, according to former German Formula 1 driver Christian Danner. He commented during an interview with AvD Motor & Sport magazine from Sport1.

Ferrari made a strong resurgence this season as the team reemerged at the front of the grid after spending the last two seasons in the midfield. The Italian squad competed with Red Bull for the honors in the first half of the season and even held the championship lead for a while.

But the team's title challenge faded due to a few operational inefficiencies and reliability issues, so Binotto was deemed responsible and lost his job.

Speaking about the Italian squad, Danner criticized the decision to let go of Binotto and remarked that consistency was the most important thing in F1. He said,

“There is a magic word in Formula 1, how to be successful, and that means continuity. Even if things aren’t going so well, it’s better to analyze the problems, maybe even restructure them, but to continue working within a large structure. I fear that Mattia Binotto’s departure will set Ferrari back three years.”

Binotto recently resigned from the team after a 28-year stay at Maranello. In his farewell note, the former team boss said,

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set."

He added,

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Ferrari thanked Mattia Binotto for his contribution

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari's CEO, thanked Binotto for his contribution over the years as he had been instrumental in driving the team forward. Vigna said,

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year. As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



ferrari.com/en-EN/corporat… Scuderia Ferrari announces that Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on 9 January as Team Principal and General Manager. Scuderia Ferrari announces that Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on 9 January as Team Principal and General Manager.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporat… https://t.co/L882T0gHsl

Fred Vasseur will replace Binotto as the team boss next season. All eyes are now set on the Ferrari paddock, especially given Vasseur's prior working relationship with Charles Leclerc. Vasseur is expected to bring much-needed stability as Ferrari look to build a competitive car for 2023.

Poll : 0 votes