"Max would have a big advantage" - Ex-F1 driver feels Max Verstappen will be 'very strong and comfortable in the wet' if it rains at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Miami GP ambassador Juan Pablo Montoya believes Max Verstappen would be the biggest winner if rain hits the track during the race.

According to the Colombian, Charles Leclerc will have the advantage in the dry, while Verstappen will have an edge in the wet. He told Vegas Insider:

"I think the biggest winner from a wet track would be Max (Verstappen). Max would have a big advantage. He seems to be very strong and comfortable in the wet. If it's dry, I would probably put my money on Ferrari.

"It will be interesting to see what Charles (LeClerc) does after the mistake last week if he keeps committing and everything works great or if he goes down a notch on performance just to be cautious and not make a mistake. If you do that, then you'll put yourself in a bad situation, because you take performance away."

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

It’s great to now be part of the Growing up, I’ve always played the @Formula1game , dreaming of being a real Formula 1 driver one day.It’s great to now be part of the @EASPORTS family and be featured on the cover of the game for this year’s edition 🏎 #F122game Growing up, I’ve always played the @Formula1game, dreaming of being a real Formula 1 driver one day.It’s great to now be part of the @EASPORTS family and be featured on the cover of the game for this year’s edition 🏎 #F122game https://t.co/5N7BivAnlU

Montoya admitted that he was slightly underwhelmed by Verstappen's performance in the qualifying in Saudi Arabia, where Sergio Perez grabbed pole position.

However, Montoya gave the Dutch driver credit for how he bounced back and won the Imola GP Sprint and then the race. He said:

"I find it quite intriguing right now, because if you look at Max, he looked really comfortable the first couple of races, then he wasn't really there. If you look at the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, for 'Checo' (Sergio Pérez) to beat him, and no disrespect to him, it's surprising.

"I don't think anybody expected it. Especially with what we have seen before. But if you look at the Max Verstappen that showed up halfway through the sprint race in Imola and on Sunday, that guy, with that car, they are going to struggle to beat."

I will put my money on Max Verstappen: Juan Pablo Montoya

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Taking in a brand track Shades requiredTaking in a brandtrack Shades required 😎 Taking in a brand 🆕 track 🔎 https://t.co/BIngnDDK0T

When pressed about who he would choose to win the race, Juan Pablo Montoya went with Max Verstappen, keeping in mind the weather in Miami. He said:

“If I was a betting person, I would probably put my money on Max. I think Charles (LeClerc), with the crash, unless the team went to him and said 'just keep pushing, don't worry about it’; If they said that to him, he could still win the race. But my money would be on Max this week. Especially with the Miami weather.”

Charles Leclerc currently has a 29-point lead over Verstappen in the championship. The 24-year-old will be looking to close the gap in the Miami GP.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh