"Max deserved this championship" - Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve on Verstappen's F1 title

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve recently revealed in an interview that he believes Max Verstappen deserves to be world champion, despite being skeptical of how things unfolded at the championship-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.

The Canadian, who will be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 as a part-time driver, claimed that the Dutchman was on top of his game throughout the 2021 season and earned his much-awaited maiden championship victory.

Villeneuve believes Max Verstappen's title win is "good for the sport"

Describing his thoughts on what's to come next, Villeneuve said:

"He was on top of it all year. Race after race. And it's good for the sport anyway because that way Lewis has to come back to try to win his eighth championship to be aggressive and try to win it."

While he does not know what the future holds for Lewis Hamilton and whether or not the Briton will return for next season, the former world champion does believe that Max Verstappen's victory in 2021 will do the sport a lot of good in terms of the excitement that comes with a new world champion.

If Hamilton chooses to come back, Villeneuve expects him to return more aggressively than ever, determined to take on the record-breaking eighth championship Mercedes believe he was robbed of.

Red Bull concerned about 2022 car's potential to let Max Verstappen defend the title

The FIA is bringing in significant changes in technical regulations for the 2022 season. While Max Verstappen is determined to defend his world championship title, Red Bull have reason to be concerned about the potential of their 2022 car given the limitations set by the governing body.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed the team's plans for 2022, as reported by Express.co.uk.:

“What I hear is positive, but the performance is not yet the same as in 2021. You will generally have to wait to see how it looks in racing trim.”

Expressing his concern, he added:

“The declared goal is the world title. With such a big rule change, you can never be sure."

The upcoming season is set to be one of the most exciting, and the regulations are expected to bring in a mix-up in the competitive order of the teams.

