“Max is Fernando Alonso of 2005/06": High praise for Max Verstappen from Tom Clarkson

FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson has likened Max Verstappen's form to that of Fernando Alonso from the 2005 and 2006 seasons when the Spaniard dethroned seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen joined Alonso as a two-time F1 world champion after winning the 2022 title with relative ease. As of 2023, the two world champions have shared every podium so far. The two drivers are often heard praising each other in interviews, with Clarkson citing their mutual respect for each other.

Clarkson believes the Dutchman is very similar to Alonso in terms of his hunger for success in the sport, likening him to the Spaniard from 2005/06. Fernando Alonso was the driver who dethroned a seemingly unstoppable Michael Schumacher and Ferrari back in the mid-2000s.

Similarly, Max Verstappen dethroned seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2021, winning his first world title in the process.

Speaking about Max Verstappen's similarities with Fernando Alonso, Clarkson told Damon Hill on the F1 Nation podcast:

“He’s incredibly impressive and I think his mentality is very similar to Fernando Alonso and it doesn’t surprise me when they each come out praising the other in the media, which they do quite a lot now because I think they can see a little bit of the other in themselves."

"Max is Fernando Alonso of 2005/06, that’s where we’re at right now with him. And how good can he get? How can he chip away at just making himself better? And I think he does have that desire to get better as well."

Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko has hailed the signing of Max Verstappen until 2028 as one of the team's best moves. Verstappen proved his mettle by clinching his first victory in Melbourne last weekend, skillfully navigating his RB19 through the mayhem.

Red Bull's unwavering trust in Verstappen is evident from their decision to award him the lengthiest contract in the history of the sport. The 25-year-old two-time world champion will continue to be associated with the team until 2028, a move that has been highly beneficial for Red Bull, according to Marko.

Verstappen's prowess is at its zenith, and he has been dominating the 2023 grid. He currently leads the drivers' championship ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

Verstappen is currently in the best possible position to secure a third consecutive title in the sport. It will be interesting to see if anyone can stop the flying Dutchman.

