“Max would go to WAR for Daniel” - Max Verstappen trolls David Croft for his Daniel Ricciardo question as F1 fans lose their cool

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo got reunited during the Hungarian Grand Prix media day. As the two past teammates attended the press conference together, Verstappen immediately trolled Sky commentator David Croft for his question.

Ricciardo is making his F1 grid comeback with a team for which he previously drove 10 years ago. The 34-year-old has always had a soft spot for the team formerly known as Toro Rosso, now the AlphaTauri.

Referring to his former team as his "ex," Sky commentator David Croft posed the following question to the Australian during the FIA press conference:

"You're going back to your ex. And they say sometimes you should not go back to your ex because it's fraught with potential problems. Is this fraught with potential problems? Are there any pitfalls with going back to your ex at this time?"

Before Ricciardo could answer, Verstappen hilariously replied to Croft:

"You have experience with that?"

This exchange made fans lose their cool over Twitter. Some had the best reaction to this interesting interaction.

sam @xosamxa Max would go to WAR for Daniel if he ever asks twitter.com/rbr_daily/stat…

Taylor @Tayhatesevery1 There’s one thing about Max and it’s he’s going to protect his emotional support aussi always twitter.com/rbr_daily/stat…

Karen Pearson @Chaachalinga @RBR_Daily Max lights up with Daniel around....love this duo.

Before things got any far, Ricciardo answered Croft's question. He said:

"It's all good. It's all positive. I was there last week. Facilities changed a lot in the last 10 years since I was there. So it felt like a new team or a fresh environment. But also 10 years is a long time. That team's changed. I've changed. There's a nice kind of nostalgia going back."

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are known to have a very good relationship with each other. Fans even gave the duo their own nickname, 'Maxiel'. On track or off track, both drivers are best friends and seem to get along with each other more than with any other driver on the grid.

Max Verstappen opens up about Ricciardo returning to the grid

Max Verstappen

Between 2016 and 2018, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo raced for Red Bull for little under three seasons. During that time, many considered the duo to be the best on the F1 grid.

Speaking about Ricciardo's return, the reigning world champion accepted that he wanted them to remain on the same team.

“Yeah, I mean I never actually wanted him to leave, all of these things, we know that we get on very well," he said during the FIA press conference.

Ricciardo left Red Bull after the 2018 season to join Renault and then switched to Mclaren in 2021. After having a disappointing 2022 season, he decided to take a break and join Red Bull as their third driver.

He replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri after showing promising results during the tyre test in Silverstone after the British Grand Prix.