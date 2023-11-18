“Max gonna be an uncle again”: F1 fans react as Max’s sister Victoria Verstappen announces third pregnancy

Victoria Verstappen, younger sister of three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, recently announced her third pregnancy via Instagram.

Victoria, who is currently in a relationship with Tom Heuts, is a mother of two children Luka and Lio. While Uncle Max Verstappen is busy racing down the strip in Las Vegas, his sister announced on Instagram that she is expecting her child in June of 2024.

Posting a picture of her adorable sons, Victoria Verstappen captioned it:

"one more to adore! June 2024", announcing her third pregnancy.

Her mother Sophie Kumpen and Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet also expressed their love and congratulations in the comments.

As soon as the news broke out about the reigning F1 champion becoming an uncle of three, the F1 community showered congratulations on Victoria Verstappen.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Max gonna be an uncle again"

Here are a few reactions to the news, as fans eagerly await Max's third lookalike.

Max reckons little sister Victoria Verstappen "has the same talent" as him

Max Verstappen recently revealed that his sister also raced when they were kids. He reckons his younger sibling Victoria had the same talent as him as a child.

However, he went on to add that Victoria Verstappen lacked the motivation and enthusiasm as a kid to continue racing. In a recent interview with RaceFans, the Red Bull driver recalled how his dad Jos equally supported both his kids to venture into racing.

"There were a few instances where my dad would spend two days preparing everything like he would do with me, making sure everything was perfect for her to drive. Then she would drive for like 20 laps, and then she’s like ‘That’s it for me for today’. And then my dad would get quite annoyed."

"I think she had a lot of potential. I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as I had when I was little, but she just didn’t want it enough."

"She liked it but not enough to fight for it, be fit, be ready. That’s fine, as long as you realize that."

Eventually, Jos Verstappen shifted his 100% focus on Max, as his sister "didn’t want it enough". The Dutchman remains happy with her decision.

Victoria Verstappen is an Instagram influencer with her own fashion brand 'Unleash the Lion'. She currently boasts over 300,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts snaps of her kids and family.

Victoria and her family recently visited the Red Bull garage during the Dutch and Belgian Grand Prix.