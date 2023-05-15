"Max owning Charles": Fans react to the highlights of the 2022 F1 Imola GP

The 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP is around the corner as the sport goes into triple-header race week. Imola has delivered some excellent races in the past due to its unpredictable weather. The race can either have lots of rain or none at all. To further hype up the race weekend, the official F1 Twitter account posted a video of the race start at Imola in 2022.

The start itself was quite slow due to wet conditions, but it picked up pace after a few corners. Since the track was extremely wet, some casualties were inevitable, and Daniel Ricciardo collided with Carlos Sainz on the first lap.

Though the Australian managed to get out of the gravel trap, Sainz was unable to and had to retire from the race. Furthermore, Max Verstappen kept extending the lead while Charles Leclerc kept falling behind due to a poor start.

Since every fan is excited about the race weekend, several of them reacted to the video and spoke about what happened in the 2022 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. Most of them were quite saddened after seeing Carlos Sainz retire from the race and Charles Leclerc struggle at the beginning of the race.

The Monagasque somehow finished sixth, which at that time was quite bad considering he was trying to challenge Max Verstappen for the title.

"Max owning Charles," one fan wrote.

Bharath Raj @Human310386 @F1 Max ruling and well above grid at all levels as usual. @F1 Max ruling and well above grid at all levels as usual. 👍🏆🐐👑

lizett⁵⁵ | @carloshsainz55 @F1 yeah i didnt want to be reminded but thank you🥲 @F1 yeah i didnt want to be reminded but thank you🥲

Another highlight of the 2022 race in Imola was when Max Verstappen lapped Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were struggling in 2022 and also underperformed in Imola. Hence, when people saw Verstappen lapping his former title rival from 2021, millions of fans lost their minds.

The 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP will be held on May 21. The practice sessions will start on May 19.

Charles Leclerc on how driving for Ferrari in F1 is special

Speaking to The Athletic, Charles Leclerc explained what it means to drive for Ferrari in F1. Of course, the Prancing Horse is still considered to be the most successful team in the sport, despite its recent downfall.

He stated how it is more difficult to manage bad weekends in the team since there is a lot of emotional attachment as well. He told The Athletic:

"That is also a part of why Ferrari is so special. There is the passion to it that I don’t think any other team has. It is more difficult to manage the difficult situations, because you’ve got more emotions to it. But at the end, it’s Ferrari. I wouldn’t change it."

The Monagasque F1 driver is completely loyal to the Italian team. However, it is safe to say that there are still a lot of issues that need ironing out before both Leclerc and Ferrari can properly challenge for a world title.

