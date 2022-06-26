"Things change quickly in F1" - Max Verstappen does not have 2022 world title in the bag yet, feels former driver

Max Verstappen does not have the 2022 F1 World Championship wrapped up just yet, according to former driver-turned-television analyst David Coulthard.

After two DNFs in the first three races of the season, Verstappen has been on a roll with five wins and six podiums in all the races since the 2022 F1 Melbourne GP.

This run of good form, coupled with Ferrari's shortcomings that have hamstrung Charles Leclerc to an extent, has helped the Dutchman build up a formidable lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

A successful defense of his 2021 championship, however, is far from a forgone conclusion, according to Coulthard. Speaking to the media in the build-up to the 2022 F1 British GP, the Briton said:

“I don’t, I really don’t I think that, you know, Ferrari, if they hadn’t had those two non-finishes, then it would have made a big difference. I think things change quickly in Formula 1. I think that the Ferrari is still fundamentally a fast car, which has obviously got reliability issues. And you know, we saw again, [Sergio] Perez had reliability issues on the [2022 F1 Canadian GP] weekend. So you know, let’s see how the season plays out. But, you know, he’s [Verstappen] on a roll, there’s no question. He’s driving beautifully. But Carlos Sainz looked pretty quick on the weekend, maybe if that had been Charles [Leclerc] up there, maybe he would have had a go, who knows.”

Max Verstappen is in control of the 2022 F1 World Championship, according to Mika Hakkinen

While the world title may not be in the bag just yet, Max Verstappen is in the box seat to clinch it after nine rounds of racing in 2022, according to two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.

In his column for sports betting firm Unibet, the Finn wrote after Verstappen's win at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP:

“We did not have any doubt that Max [Verstappen] is in control of the championship before the weekend and the result in Montreal confirms that Red Bull’s package is simply too strong at the moment. They have straight-line speed, good balance, and a car that Max can clearly work with on every type of circuit. Montreal is the kind of circuit where you need a little bit of everything – good confidence under braking and low-speed performance, but strong traction for the straights where you can overtake – and Max’s car looked brilliant everywhere.”

Hakkinen, however, feels the 24-year-old needs to be wary of Red Bull's reliability issues from derailing the Dutchman's charge.

With one week to go for the 2022 F1 British GP at Silverstone, Max Verstappen leads the World Drivers' Championship standings with 175 points.

