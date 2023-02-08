Max Verstappen acts in yet another TikTok driving a Ford 'van', Christian Horner plays a cameo

Max Verstappen was recently seen in yet another TikTok video alongside Christian Horner. Since the Dutchman has frequently mentioned how he is not a huge fan of social media, the promotional videos that were made for Red Bull were somewhat funny and surprising to watch.

The new TikTok video was created to further promote Ford's massive partnership with Red Bull that will take effect in 2026 when the FIA will allow teams to bring in new power units.

In the recent TikTok video made by Ford Performance's official account, a confused Max Verstappen walks up to a regular Ford van. He then calls up Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and asks whether he needs to drive a regular Ford van for the Ford-Red Bull partnership promotion.

Horner humorously clarifies to Verstappen that he needs to drive the 'other' van. The Dutchman panned his camera slightly to reveal a racing van right next to the regular van. It was fully kitted for racing purposes and even had a Red Bull livery on it.

Later on, the two-time world champion gets into the van and races it around the track, performing drifts and burnouts. The entire video was fast-paced and edited with a popular funky song as well.

F1 Twitterati react to Max Verstappen featuring on another TikTok video

The TikTok video where Max Verstappen and Christian Horner were featured was also posted by several F1 fan accounts on Twitter. Hence, the F1 Twitterati took to commenting on Verstappen's agreeing to do these TikToks just for the sake of promoting the team and their partnership with Ford.

They mentioned how Max Verstappen should've driven the regular transit van instead of the racing van. People also talked about how Daniel Ricciardo should have made this promotional video since he is much more famous in the US. Of course, most of the comments mentioned how making these kinds of promotional videos must be in the Dutchman's contract with Red Bull.

"I'd have got just as much joy from watching Max rag the regular transit tbf."

"'Convinced' is a short way of saying that his contract probably stipulates that he has to do them and that he’s getting paid a pretty penny for it."

"Wants a broader fan base and probably gets some cash. F1 isn’t that big in general. You’d think nascar would be huge in the US but I live a few miles from TMS and you’d be surprised how isolated the sport is."

"A big fat check should be enough"

"They should get @danielricciardo to go around the Nürburgring in a Ford Transit and try to set the fastest lap in a van. Make use of that talent."

Overall, some people were still surprised to see Max Verstappen coming out of his comfort zone and making these TikTok videos just to promote his team and their partnership with the American giant.

