Max Verstappen addressed the possibility of a future where he is a Ferrari driver

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen mentioned that he would be 31 when his contract with Red Bull expires and he could consider moving to Ferrari at that stage.

The Dutch driver has dominated F1 since winning his first title in 2021 and destroyed the field this year. He won the championship in the sprint race in Qatar last weekend with almost 200 points ahead of his nearest rival and teammate Sergio Perez.

However, the Dutch driver does not plan to move teams anytime soon as he has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

While speaking to Sportweek, Max Verstappen accepted the magnitude of a team like Ferrari and gave his thoughts on if he ever plans to race for them. He said (via Sportface.it):

“It has an incredible history in this sport and is a great opponent to compete against. Future at Ferrari? When my current contract expires I will be 31 years old and I think I can still do well."

Max Verstappen hopeful about ending his career at Red Bull

Since joining the Austrian team in 2016, Max Verstappen claimed that it would be a beautiful story to end his career with Red Bull as he would have been a one-team man in the sport from start to finish.

Speaking with Sky Sports, he said:

"It would be a beautiful story if I could drive here forever, that's for sure, something that will be amazing. I'm really happy with where I am. I feel at home, I feel really happy with the people who are very close to me here in the team. For me, this is not something that I need to seek. I have a few more years left on my contract anyway, so I'm just enjoying the moment."

The Red Bull driver also wished that he wished to have closer competition but pointed out that he was always learning each year.

"I mean, yes, to fight different teams. But on the other hand, I also really challenge myself. I really try to get the best out of myself every single weekend. I try to look at things that I can do better and I try to improve as a driver, which I think is also great because you have all this success, right?"

It will be fascinating to see if any team emerges as a close competitor to Red Bull and Max Verstappen next season so fans can have a title battle for the ages.