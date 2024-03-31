Max Verstappen addresses the growing resource drain suffered by Red Bull as rivals continue to poach key personnel

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed that it was important for the team to retain key members amidst the recent resource drain at Red Bull.

This past week, the Dutch driver's chief mechanic Lee Stevenson left the Milton-Keynes outfit after 18 years with them. Stevenson became the chief mechanic of the 26-year-old in the 2023 season and worked closely with him in his dominant title campaign last year. Previously, Rob Marshall and Dan Fallows had also left the team in the past two years, departing to McLaren and Aston Martin respectively.

Speaking to Dutch publication AD, Max Verstappen spoke about the need for the Austrian team to keep the key personnel within the team for a long time to ensure success. He said (via PlanetF1):

“Of course, it’s always about being able to keep the right people for as long as possible. That’s a constant battle because of course other teams want to pull that, which is normal. That happens with the other top teams as well.”

Verstappen also added that he does play his part in convincing people to not leave the team, adding:

“That should come very naturally. Ultimately, you shouldn’t try to retain someone if they don’t want to be there. That has to be a natural relationship.”

Former F1 driver chimes in on the role of Adrian Newey if Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert stated that Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey's future with Red Bull was linked with Max Verstappen.

Speaking on rumours of Verstappen jumping ship and leaving Red Bull for Mercedes, the Brit felt that Newey would follow suit if that were to happen. As per PlanetF1, Herbert said:

“Adrian Newey will be very important. If the rumors are true, there is a chance that Adrian will go with him. I think there is a very strong chance of that happening."

He added:

"Going with Max to Mercedes for another challenge would be beneficial to F1 and very beneficial for the team. But they will need Adrian to be able to turn it around at Mercedes."

Adrian Newey has been linked with a move to Ferrari and Aston Martin amidst the chaos at the Red Bull leadership since the beginning of the season. It was reported that Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin owner, has even made a lucrative offer to Newey.

Max Verstappen's future with the world champions remains up in the air, with ongoing uncertainty in the Red Bull camp. The Dutchman had previously mentioned that he would consider leaving the outfit if advisor Helmut Marko were to depart.