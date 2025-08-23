Max Verstappen & Ayrton Senna comparison played down by F1 legend

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and the late Ayrton Senna are two of the top drivers to have graced the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. Over the years, there have been several comparisons made between the two, and in line with this, former racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi (two-time champion) has somewhat played the comparisons down.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is the reigning and four-time drivers' champion in F1. He has been competing in the sport since 2015 and has so far amassed over 200 race starts with 65 wins, 117 podiums, and 44 pole positions alongside his four titles.

Ayrton Senna (Brazilian), on the other hand, used to drive in F1 between 1984 and 1994. During this time, he amassed 161 race starts while driving for teams like Toleman, Lotus, McLaren, and Williams. Moreover, he also put on board three drivers' championships (1988, 1990, 1991), 41 wins, 80 podiums, and 65 pole positions.

In line with two different eras, one in which Senna drove and Verstappen currently drives (ground-effect) with the significant car advancements, Emerson Fittipaldi has somewhat downplayed the duo's comparisons. Via a recent interaction with Motorsport, he added:

"I think the talent Max has, which is impressive to watch when he drives, is that he manages to get everything out of the car that’s there, and he comes into the corners very balanced. If you pay close attention, Ayrton used to move around more, Ayrton had a much more aggressive style."

While further stressing on Max Verstappen's driving style, Fittipaldi explained how the Dutchman's way of driving is significantly different from that of Senna's:

"Ayrton had exceptional talent, but with a car that was very different. Back then, they didn’t have as much downforce. Nowadays it’s impressive what the car can do… In that time, you had to drive sideways. Sideways, it was another thing. But Max carries the car on his shoulders. We see that when the Red Bull isn’t good, he comes from behind and still manages it."

Max Verstappen points out key factor behind McLaren's dominant run in 2025

Max Verstappen has not been a happy chap with the performance output of Red Bull's RB21 in the 2025 F1 season. While the Milton Keynes-based team has struggled, McLaren has thrived and is leading both championships with its drivers.

In line with this, Verstappen believes that MCL39's tire management is way better in comparison to other teams on the grid. Via an interaction with Racingnews365, he added:

"[The McLaren] is definitely better on its tyres, to keep the tyres alive a lot nicer. You can clearly see that in the wet on the intermediates, where if you have good tyre management, [tyre preservation] even comes out more on that tyre, because the tyre is more fragile."

"It overheats even faster, and they definitely have that very well under control. At the same time, I think their medium speed performance is incredible compared to, I would say, everyone else on the grid."

The 2025 F1 season will return next week (August 29) with Round 15, the Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort racing circuit. It is Max Verstappen's home race, and he would ideally like to amass a victory in front of his home crowd. However, it will be a tough ask, considering how dominant McLaren (11 victories in the first 14 races) has proved this year.

