Max Verstappen on what would be a 'beautiful story' for his F1 career

Max Verstappen feels if he spent his entire career as a Red Bull driver it would be a 'beautiful story' for his career. The driver has been part of the team since 2016 when he won his debut race in Barcelona. The driver has since grown in stature, as have the team.

Max Verstappen already has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 F1 season. There have been reports and sometimes even suggestions from the driver himself that by the time his current contract ends, he will retire from the sport.

In terms of legacy, many drivers have defined theirs with a single team. For instance, Lewis Hamilton's legacy is defined by Mercedes while Michael Schumacher's legacy is defined by Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was questioned about spending his entire career at Red Bull to which he told Sky Sports F1:

"It would be a beautiful story if I could drive here forever, that's for sure, something that will be amazing. I'm really happy with where I am. I feel at home, I feel really happy with the people who are very close to me here in the team. For me, this is not something that I need to seek. I have a few more years left on my contract anyway, so I'm just enjoying the moment."

When questioned if he misses the challenge at the front of the grid with Red Bull dominating the way they are, Verstappen said,

"Yes and no. I mean, yes, to fight different teams. But on the other hand, I also really challenge myself. I really try to get the best out of myself every single weekend."

Max Verstappen on how he still continues to push himself

Expanding on his point, Max Verstappen explained how even without any challenge from the competition he continues to push himself and find areas where he could do better. He said:

"I try to look at things that I can do better and I try to improve as a driver, which I think is also great because you have all this success, right? But every single year you learn and you become better as a driver, not necessarily faster, but probably you can handle situations a bit better because of your experience and you learn from your difficult moments, your good moments."

He added:

"I think as a driver you have them all, you have bad moments, good moments. That's what makes this sport, I think, also so beautiful."

Max Verstappen has now secured three world titles and will be hoping to continue his dominant run with Red Bull.