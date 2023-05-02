Max Verstappen becomes the first-ever active driver to be a standalone feature on the official F1 game

Max Verstappen has become the first driver to have the cover of an F1 game all to himself. EA Sports recently revealed the covers of both the Standard and Champions Editions of their upcoming F1 game, F1 23.

While the Standard Edition cover features Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris, the Champions Edition cover features only Verstappen, the reigning world champion in the sport.

Ever since the F1 games started featuring actual drivers, not a single active driver has got the cover all to themselves. Back in the late 2010s, when Lewis Hamilton was the reigning world champion, he was always accompanied by other drivers like Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen on the F1 game covers.

In recent history, only Michael Schumacher has been a standalone feature on the F1 2020 Deluxe Edition cover. Of course, he cannot be counted on since he left the sport more than a decade ago.

#F123 The first ever active driver to be a standalone cover star for the official F1 game 🤩 The first ever active driver to be a standalone cover star for the official F1 game 🤩🏆#F123 https://t.co/Wt87Xa6tdB

Max Verstappen himself was delighted to be featured on the Champions Edition cover. He posted on his official Twitter account:

"I am very excited and proud to be the single cover athlete for the #F123 Champions Edition. Can’t wait for you guys to see more of what we’ve been working on together with @EASPORTSF1."

However, the F1 community has been somewhat split after seeing the cover. Some argue that more active world champions like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso should also feature on the Champions Edition cover. while others are delighted to see the Dutchman on the cover.

Max Verstappen on his retirement plans as F1 strays away from traditional race weekend format

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Max Verstappen explained why he has mentioned that he could retire soon. The Dutchman pointed out that if the race weekends and the season calendar get too hectic, then he won't have any fun racing in F1.

Max Verstappen explained that he has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and will make a decision then. He said:

“I need to be careful with what I say now. But I have ways said that anyway even if there won’t be any more sprint races or whatever, but if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself- is it worth it? I mean I do like racing, I look like winning."

"I know of course, with the salary and everything, you have a good life but is it actually a good life? I think sometimes you know at a point, you get to a point in your career, maybe where you want to do other stuff. And I know that I have a contract until the end of ‘28 and then will review again."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen A bit unlucky with the safety car but nevertheless, learned a lot and another One-Two finish. This is a very good team result here in Baku @SChecoPerez P2 todayA bit unlucky with the safety car but nevertheless, learned a lot and another One-Two finish. This is a very good team result here in Baku @redbullracing P2 today 👊 A bit unlucky with the safety car but nevertheless, learned a lot and another One-Two finish. This is a very good team result here in Baku @redbullracing @SChecoPerez 💪 https://t.co/Lno0jgUy8p

It is clear that Verstappen could leave the sport whenever he does not feel connected with it. Moreover, since F1 is going a different route in terms of the season calendar and race weekend formats, these factors might influence his decision.

