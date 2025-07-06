Max Verstappen is better than Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone: Fernando Alonso

In a clear verdict after another stunning pole position, Fernando Alonso has claimed that Max Verstappen is better than even Lewis Hamilton around Silverstone, where the Brit has won more than anybody else. The verdict came after another stunning performance from the Dutch driver, where he snatched pole position out of nowhere.

Ad

The qualifying session in the F1 British GP was an intense one, but it did appear that it was going to come down to the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton competing with the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The competition was intense, and in Q3, the first round of flying laps had the Australian on provisional pole from the 7x F1 champion.

On the second round of flying laps, both McLaren drivers and the Ferrari duo were unable to put together a clean enough lap and hence left the door open for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver on his part was at his marauding best as he nailed the first and the second sector and then made sure he kept everything clean in the third one to secure pole by more than a tenth.

Ad

Trending

Talking to Spanish outlet DAZN afterwards, Fernando Alonso paid tribute to Max Verstappen as he termed him the best and even pointed out how the driver might not have won as much as Lewis Hamilton, but he was still the better package. He said,

"Max is simply the best. When he has a car of a similar level to the others, he knows that he will be the one on pole. Here he hasn't won as many times as Hamilton, but I think he is the best, as he has demonstrated once again"

Ad

Max Verstappen looking forward to an exciting race

Max Verstappen was looking forward to the race on Sunday, especially since a lot of teams have taken a very different approach to how they are trying to achieve the lap time. While Red Bull has gone full beans with the straight-line speed, McLaren has a more balanced approach.

Ferrari, on the other hand, is slow on the straights and faster in the corners, while Mercedes is brilliant in the slow-speed sections. The driver was interested in seeing which approach ultimately comes out on top amongst all of these, as he told Sky Sports,

Ad

"The new floor has worked well, I don't know how much it has given us but for sure it has worked. Everyone is pushing flat out to bring performance to the car. What is quite interesting is that Ferrari is incredibly quick in the corners, but slower on the straight, McLaren is in the middle overall and we are incredibly quick on the straight but slow in the corners. It can be quite interesting with how everything will work out. I hope for an exciting race between a lot of teams."

Max Verstappen would be hoping to pick up a win at Silverstone, and it could just be the boost Red Bull needs after all the speculation around the driver's future in the last few days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More