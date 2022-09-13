"Crown the rightful champion"- 'F1xed' trends on Twitter after Max Verstappen's 'controversial' victory at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 Italian GP on Sunday. He led the race for most of the laps and was easily going to win when Daniel Ricciardo's car suffered a failure and was stranded trackside with three laps to go. The Safety Car was deployed and since the stranded car could not be recovered in time, the race ended under Safety Car conditions, handing Max Verstappen the win.

But the decision drew criticism from fans all around the world. Many expected to see a last-lap battle between the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull of Verstappen.

The ruling also drew similarities to the one made at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis Hamilton was leading the race and almost won the championship when Nicholas Latifi crashed. The Safety Car was deployed on that occasion as well, but one lap of racing was given the go-ahead. With Max Verstappen on fresher tires, he easily passed Hamilton with the gap between the two reduced due to the Safety Car.

Fans believe Hamilton was robbed of the championship by the FIA. They expressed their disappointment on Twitter and 'F1xed' was trending on the platform late Sunday night. Here are some of the tweets:

professional daughter ✨🥂 @habibty_q deni @fiagirly #ItalianGP : Lewis Hamilton on race finishing under safety car: “It always bring memories back, that is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport that they haven’t done the rule.” : Lewis Hamilton on race finishing under safety car: “It always bring memories back, that is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport that they haven’t done the rule.” #ItalianGP 🇮🇹: Lewis Hamilton on race finishing under safety car: “It always bring memories back, that is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport that they haven’t done the rule.” I relate so much to his feelings...even today my mind went back to that day and that moment. It will always be #f1xed to me. The worst case of gaslighting and unfairness in this sport. My obsessive level excitement has never returned. twitter.com/fiagirly/statu… I relate so much to his feelings...even today my mind went back to that day and that moment. It will always be #f1xed to me. The worst case of gaslighting and unfairness in this sport. My obsessive level excitement has never returned. twitter.com/fiagirly/statu…

Paul @TheDude924 @RobLMyers @F1 @fia #AbuDhabiScandal @SportmphMark You say that, but they were taking big risks in Monza, Brazil, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi last year, all without penalty. What would the FIA actually do if it is the old pre Spa floor with disappearing skid blocks? Dock them 50-100 points and say carry on chaps? #F1xed @RobLMyers @F1 @fia @SportmphMark You say that, but they were taking big risks in Monza, Brazil, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi last year, all without penalty. What would the FIA actually do if it is the old pre Spa floor with disappearing skid blocks? Dock them 50-100 points and say carry on chaps? #F1xed #AbuDhabiScandal

tom @Tspurs18 today proved how much of a farce F1 is at the moment, one rule broken for one and another rule not broken for another. complete joke of a sport right now and the top bodies are here for the money and money only #F1xed today proved how much of a farce F1 is at the moment, one rule broken for one and another rule not broken for another. complete joke of a sport right now and the top bodies are here for the money and money only #F1xed

Elias @Elias_FCB19

Hamilton leading = rules broken to give 1 lap racing

#F1xed Verstappen leading = Race ending Under Saftey CarHamilton leading = rules broken to give 1 lap racing Verstappen leading = Race ending Under Saftey Car Hamilton leading = rules broken to give 1 lap racing #F1xed

Marty LH44 💛💜 @Martinef1fan1



#ItalianGP

#F1xed

#LewisWasRobbed So either Max deserved the win today or he deserved the 2021 title, but both cannot be true. So either Max deserved the win today or he deserved the 2021 title, but both cannot be true.#ItalianGP #F1xed #LewisWasRobbed

Max Verstappen not affected by booing after winning the Italian GP

Max Verstappen was booed on the podium after winning the 2022 F1 Italian GP. In the post-race press conference, he was asked how he felt about being booed after winning a race. He replied:

"When it happens, of course, everyone speaks to me about it, with the booing and stuff. But at the end of the day, I'm here to try and win the race which done. It's not going to spoil my day. I'm just enjoying the moment."

The Dutchman has now won five races in a row. He is 116 points clear of second-placed Leclerc in the championship, who many believe has little chance of catching up. Meanwhile, the Monegasque faces a bigger issue with Sergio Perez looming a close nine points behind him in third.

Bar any major blunders, Verstappen is on-track to win his second drivers' world championship.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12