Max Verstappen breaking Michael Schumacher's F1 record was expected, says German legend's son

Max Verstappen breaking Michael Schumacher's record for the most wins in a season was expected as the number of races per season has increased. This is the view of the German legend's son Mick Schumacher.

Verstappen picked up his 14th win of the season in Mexico and in the process, he broke the record for most wins in a season held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher. Haas driver Mick Schumacher told RacingNews365 that the increased number of races meant that the record was always going to be broken. He said:

“If you compare the total number of 22 races with the shorter F1 calendars at the time, it was always expected that that record would be broken. If we raise the number of races per season to 24, things will look different again.”

Max Verstappen's drive was lauded by Christian Horner as well, with the Red Bull boss commending the Dutch driver's ability to manage the pace throughout the race. He said:

“Max was the first driver in times to convert pole position in Mexico into the leading position in the first corners. In fact, from the start of the race, he controlled the race. On those soft tires… he made sure they didn’t overheat and they would stay alive for a long time. In fact, when he made his pit stop, there was quite a bit of life in those tires! As a result, we were confident that the medium tires would make it to the end of the race. So it was about not putting too much pressure on the tires, but Verstappen is masterful at that this year.”

Sebastian Vettel praises Max Verstappen on breaking his record

Max Verstappen was praised by Sebastian Vettel as he told RacingNews365 that the Red Bull driver should now aim to score 16 wins in a season by picking up wins in the last two thes of this season. He said:

“Well done. I think he’s had a hell of a season, so hopefully he goes on and gets 16 [wins] by the end of the year because anything else will be a disappointment. It’s great for [Red Bull] and I still know some people there, so I’m really happy for them. Obviously they have a lot of momentum from last year and the car this year is incredible. They won races even though they were heavier than anyone else and I think now they have finally got the weight out. So the car is there, but Max is doing an amazing job as well.”

Max Verstappen also broke Lewis Hamilton's record for most points scored in a season in the process.

