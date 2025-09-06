Max Verstappen breaks Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's F1 records with shock Italian GP pole

Max Verstappen earned a shock pole position for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, outclassing the dominant McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who secured P2 and P3, respectively. In doing so, the four-time F1 champion broke two major records held by Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.Verstappen had been quick at Monza in all three practice sessions this weekend, finishing in the Top 6 each session. The Dutchman acknowledged that he felt at ease with his RB21 after a few race weekends where he had to fight the car.However, Max Verstappen showed up mightily in qualifying on Saturday, with a pole lap time of 1:18:792, a new track record at Monza, and an average speed of 264.682 kmph, the fastest ever in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton previously held the record, with a qualifying lap time of 1:18.887 during qualifying for the 2020 Italian GP. He had an average speed of 264.362 kmph at the 3.6-mile circuit when he was still with Mercedes.Verstappen's pole on Saturday was record-breaking on more than just that front. It was the 27-year-old's 45th pole position with Red Bull, surpassing four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel's tally with the team.Lando Norris, who nearly missed out on getting through to Q3, was second-quickest behind Max Verstappen, with a lap time of 1:18:869, a difference of just under eight-tenths. However, he wasn't 'surprised' by his Red Bull rival's scintillating pace. Oscar Piastri qualified in third with a similar difference to Norris.Lewis Hamilton, who was a home hero at Monza for the first time in his life, had an underwhelming showing. He qualified fifth behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. However, the seven-time F1 champion will start 10th on the grid on Sunday, with a five-place grid penalty to his name.Max Verstappen elated but wary of McLaren's threat at Italian GPMax Verstappen celebrates after clinching pole for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Source: GettyMax Verstappen was pleasantly surprised after clinching pole for the 2025 Italian GP. He sounded elated on his team radio when his race engineer informed him of the result. Though he showed the same excitement in the post-race interviews with Nico Rosberg, the Dutchman was wary of the McLaren threat that awaits him in the race on Sunday.When Rosberg asked Verstappen if the pole lap was just the &quot;usual Max Verstappen magic&quot;, the Red Bull driver replied (via F1TV):&quot;Heh, I try. But around here, I think, with the low downforce, it's always very difficult to nail the lap. You know, under braking, it is easy to make mistakes. But yeah, Q3 felt good, happy with the laps. And of course, to be on pole here, for us also, it's fantastic. The car's been working a lot better the whole weekend.&quot;When Rosberg asked him about his expectations for the race and if he was confident of keep the McLaren duo behind him, the four-time champion said:&quot;Historically, this season, the race has been more complicated for us, but we're gonna give it everything we have. That's the only thing we can do.&quot;The pole at Monza was Verstappen's fifth of the season. Though he is nearly out of the 2025 drivers' championship contention, the Dutchman's magic won't stop.