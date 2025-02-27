Max Verstappen breaks his silence on being subject to boos at the F1 75 launch event

Max Verstappen refused to comment on the booing he received at the F1 75th anniversary launch event at London’s O2 Arena. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during a press conference at the Bahrain test, the Red Bull champion responded with sarcasm when asked about the incident.

Ad

The four-time world champion received an unexpected and unusual reception at the launch event, where fans booed him and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. While Horner expressed disappointment towards the Dutch champion being booed, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem labeled the behavior as “tribalist.” Verstappen’s father, Jos suggested that the Dutch driver might boycott similar events in England if such reactions continue.

When probed further for his thoughts on the matter during the second day of testing, Max Verstappen refused to engage. He reckoned it was not worth his time and energy. However, when asked about the event in general, he gave a sarcastic response that drew laughter from fellow drivers Alex Albon, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc, who were seated alongside him.

Ad

Trending

Asked about his views on the booing incident at the F175 event in London, Max Verstappen said:

“There was any booing? Maybe I'm deaf! I don't really need to talk about it, it's not worth my time.”

When asked about his opinion on what he thought of the event and whether it could be a recurring theme in the future, he replied sarcastically:

“Yeah it was absolutely fantastic."

Ad

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have a hilarious banter over their on-track rivalry

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joked about their on-track rivalry, playfully suggesting that they don’t get along. However, on a more serious note, Norris expressed excitement about racing the Dutchman again in 2025. He also acknowledged that they might be battling other drivers, not just each other.

Ad

In a lighthearted exchange, Verstappen quipped that their relationship had become overly dramatic, prompting Norris to jokingly add that they had been involved in a pub brawl. The duo, known for their friendship off the track, shared a laugh, highlighting their camaraderie despite fierce competition on race days.

Asked to describe their relationship after the on-track rivalry in 2024, Verstappen said:

“Yeah it's terrible, the relationship. We don't, we don't get on anymore, um, it's taken its toll. Big drama.”

Ad

Adding to Verstappen’s banter, Norris said:

“We had a fight the other day in a local pub.”

Max Verstappen further tuned the banter, saying:

“We had to get escorted.”

Speaking about the on-track rivalry with Max Verstappen on a serious note, Norris told the media, including Sportskeeda:

“Yeah, it's, um, It's fine. I think we both look forward to more I think there's going to be others involved. Which will make it more exciting for everyone. But yeah, I know they're going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them not always going to end the way I want or hopefully, Max wants.

Ad

"But we're racing drivers. We, I mean, we get along, we've always said those kinds of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track.”

Despite their on-track rivalry, which has often been magnified and exaggerated in the public domain, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have always managed to resolve any differences away from the circuit. The duo has consciously avoided letting their competition escalate into a toxic battle off-track or encouraging negativity in the media domain.

Having shared a close camaraderie since their karting years, both drivers are known for their humor and friendly banter, often bringing lighthearted energy to media sessions on a good day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback