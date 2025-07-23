Max Verstappen breaks silence on working with Christian Horner’s replacement, Laurent Mekies

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts ahead of his first race weekend with Laurent Mekies, the new Red Bull team principal, who replaced Christian Horner earlier this month. Mekies is set to be Verstappen's third boss in his 11-year F1 stint, following Franz Tost and Horner.

Following the conclusion of the British GP, Red Bull sacked Horner with immediate effect and appointed Racing Bulls' team principal, Mekies. Although Red Bull did not explicitly reveal the reason behind Horner's dismissal, according to reports, the Austrian team's consistent downward spiral in terms of performance this season was one of the primary reasons.

Mekies is all set to take charge of Red Bull and start off his first race weekend with the Milton Keynes-based team. Speaking about Mekies' appointment, and his first week at Red Bull, Dutch driver said (via F1 website)

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team. I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent.

As F1 moves to Francorchamps for the Belgian GP, here's what Verstappen said about the upcoming race:

“Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar. A very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap. I enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive.”

Christian Horner was at the helm of affairs at Red Bull for 20 long years, since the days of the formation of the Austrian team. Over the years, he helped Red Bull claim six Constructors' championships and eight Drivers' titles.

Max Verstappen looks to reduce his championship gap

As the 2025 Formula 1 moves to Belgium and the Netherlands in the upcoming two race weekends, Max Verstappen will try his best to reduce the championship gap to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Currently, the 27-year-old is trailing Piastri and Norris by 69 and 61 points, respectively, and will look to use the opportunity of racing in his backyard to trim the gap.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Team Oracle Red Bull Racing (1) during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06, 2025, at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England. - Source: Getty

Piastri is leading the 2025 championship with 234 points after 12 races and two Sprints. He is followed by his MacLaren Norris with 226 points. Verstappen is in P3 with 165 points with two wins this season.

Max Verstappen is a Belgian-born driver, but to a Dutch family. The four-time world champion races under the Dutch flag but also enjoys ample support in the Belgian GP.

