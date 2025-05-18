Max Verstappen calls out the "stupid" remark made by DTM racer for his test

Max Verstappen called out Maro Engel's "unnecessary" comment after his test at the Nurburgring in the GT3 car. The DTM racer had commented that Verstappen's car was set up according to the DTM spec Balance of Performance.

Earlier this week, Verstappen had the chance to test a GT3 car at the Nurburgring. Known for his interest in racing in touring cars on his simulators, the Dutchman was able to set competitive lap times during the test and was able to clinch a 07:48, rather competitive for a new driver on the track.

While he completed the test in the GT3 car, Maro Engel left a comment on social media, claiming that Franz Hermann (Verstappen's pseudonym for the test) had run a DTM-spec car with less weight and more power, changing the Balance of Performance of the car. He further mentioned that he would be "cool" to race with him in the future.

However, Verstappen called this out on social media in a bold reply. He stated that Engel's claim was "false" and that he shouldn't be spreading misinformation.

"Why would I join a NLS track day with the wrong BOP. Have a good one tomorrow," Verstappen's reply read.

Looking back at the situation, Max Verstappen criticized Maro Engel while speaking to De Telegraaf. He stated that it was a "stupid" comment for him, and that he only ran the test to have some fun on the track and not to set any records.

"That was a stupid comment, I went there to have fun and do my laps. I'm not there for a record, but to learn. Then it comes out and it's as if other drivers feel attacked. While I'm always positive about GT3 and the competition. I'm not there to criticize anyone. I just enjoy it and then you get this kind of commentary. I think that's totally unnecessary."

Verstappen had run the track as part of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie track day.

Max Verstappen "very welcome" to join DTM in the future

Max Verstappen has been popularly speculated to join another racing series in the future, considering the many hours he has spent behind the wheel of his simulator. While he is still competitive in F1 and chasing his fifth World Championship, DTM boss Thomas Voss recently gave him a "welcome" to join the series in the future.

He also claimed to have known the Dutchman for the past decade and to have seen him grow in his racing career.

"Max Verstappen is of course very welcome in the DTM," he told Motorsport Total (via RN365). "Max is Max. I got to know him when I was still in Oschersleben and he drove a Formula season with Timo Rumpfkeil [in 2013]. He was already very strong-willed back then."

"I'm completely convinced: if he gets into a GT3 car, he'll master it in no time. I think he's fast in everything, and he's a natural when it comes to driving. He just has so much fun driving everything he gets his hands on."

While he might as well take the opportunity, Max Verstappen continues to race in Formula 1 for Red Bull Racing. He has won one race this season so far and remains a contender for the World Championship with consistent finishes.

