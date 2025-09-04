Max Verstappen camp confirms talks with Ferrari for a potential partnership in bombshell revelation

Since 2024, Max Verstappen's name has often been linked to Mercedes for a potential move away from Red Bull, but Ferrari recently joined the fray of discussions, as revealed by the reigning champion's father, Jos Verstappen. The 27-year-old is under contract with the Austrian giant until the end of the 2028 season, but a few clauses are understood to be in his contract that could help him depart the team earlier.

While the four-time champion has already affirmed his faith in Red Bull for the 2026 season, the discussion about his future at the team is still up in the air. With the 2026 regulations reset being the biggest one in the sport's history, the Milton Keynes-based squad could be caught out by rivals as it faces the task of developing an engine from the ground up for the first time.

This makes Red Bull's stance weak on paper heading into 2026, but the Dutchman is largely regarded to assess the direction of the wind next year to make up his mind on where to head in the following years. Though Mercedes has openly expressed its interest in getting Max Verstappen on board the squad by 2027, the German giant has not been the only team interested in acquiring his services.

Jos Verstappen revealed that Ferrari has also been lingering in the background for a potential switch later down the line, as he revealed while talking on Viaplay:

"It is not that we have talked about it a lot just this year. This year, however, a little more than in previous years. So it was true, but there is also a lot of nonsense that goes along with the rumours. But we are also talking about Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. It is logical. Max and I are discussing the possible options, and it is the three big teams, apart from McLaren, that can welcome him."

Ferrari is the most decorated outfit in F1, with multiple drivers having won a world championship with the squad.

Max Verstappen has been warned to stay away from Ferrari by an ex-F1 boss

Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: Getty

While Ferrari has aided multiple drivers in reaching the prestigious crown, the results for the squad have not looked promising for over a decade. Their last Drivers' championship victory came in 2007, and since then, it has often traded blows for a fight for the elusive title, but have remained unsuccessful at the mission.

Moreover, if Verstappen leaves Red Bull to join Ferrari, he would be following in the footsteps of Sebastian Vettel, who ditched the Austrian squad to move to Maranello, but was unable to claim the fifth title that had eluded him for long.

So, when the discussion about a potential move for Max Verstappen that lined him up for Ferrari was proposed, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone claimed such a switch to be a career ender (via PlanetF1):

"If he goes to Ferrari, it would be the end of his career. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen."

Max Verstappen currently sits third in the Drivers' standings, ahead of both Ferrari drivers, who are fifth and sixth in the interim table.

