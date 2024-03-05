Max Verstappen can leave Red Bull to join Mercedes or any rival team on one condition despite his lengthy contract - Reports

Reigning champion Max Verstappen reportedly has a clause in his contract that could allow him to leave Red Bull Racing to join any other F1 team on the grid, irrespective of his current deal.

Tensions keep on escalating within the Red Bull Racing camp. While the Austrian outfit kicked off their title defense in a dominant fashion with a one-two finish in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the drama off the track continues to steal the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The dramatic silly season saw the reigning Constructors' champion's team principal Christian Horner being accused of behavioral misconduct against a female employee. While the Brit was cleared of his allegations following an internal investigation on the matter, new reports emerged containing purported evidence submitted against Horner in the case.

These leaks have created a divide within the Red Bull Racing organization. Star driver Max Verstappen's father Jos, for one, recently accused Horner of 'playing the victim' in the case.

Now, reports from F1-Insider suggest that the Dutchman has a peculiar break clause in his contract that allows him to depart from Red Bull if his close confidant and team advisor Helmut Marko leaves the team.

Marko, serving as the company's motorsport adviser, shares a close bond with the Verstappens. The 80-year-old is contracted with Red Bull Racing until 2026.

While Verstappen is currently tied to a Red Bull contract until 2028 on a mega deal, the report, if true, provides an intriguing dynamic to the future of the 26-year-old with his current team. Furthermore, the recent speculations regarding his potential move to Mercedes in 2025 may gain added traction in light of these revelations.

Christian Horner meets with Max Verstappen's entourage to resolve conflicts - Reports

Following Jos Verstappen's words, rumors have swirled around the media suggesting a rift between team boss Christian Horner and the reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Amidst the chaos, Horner reportedly organized a meeting with Verstappen’s manager in Dubai ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

The summit, held on Monday, aimed to address the escalating tensions within Red Bull Racing. Although neither Jos Verstappen nor his son were present, Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, attended on the Dutch driver's behalf.

According to reports from The Guardian, the talks "went well," with senior Red Bull figures also in attendance. This comes after Max Verstappen clinched a dominant victory in the first race of the season at Bahrain International Circuit. It remains to be seen how the Verstappen-Horner saga unfolds in the coming weeks.