Max Verstappen causes uproar amongst F1 fans as he shops for a new Ferrari

Max Verstappen was recently seen checking out his new Ferrari SF90 in a showroom in Monte Carlo. Since the Dutchman is completely devoted to Red Bull, the video of him buying a new Ferrari has caused a massive uproar in the F1 community.

In the video, one of the car dealers unveils Verstappen's new SF90 as the two-time world champion looks on. Later on, the Dutchman is also seen walking around the car and talking to others who were with him. The video was taken from outside the showroom and shared on TikTok and later on several other social media platforms.

The Ferrari SF90 is a stunning sports car from the Italian automakers. The beast is powered by a V8 engine combined with triple electric motors, producing a total of around 986 horsepower with 800 Nm of torque. It is rated to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Red Bull have been in a constant battle with Ferrari in the sport. In the 2022 F1 season, both teams fought for the world championship, which ended up in Red Bull's and Max Verstappen's favor.

F1 drivers usually don't drive cars from other companies. For example, Lewis Hamilton is mostly seen driving and promoting Mercedes-Benz rather than Ferrari. Hence, Verstappen buying a Ferrari was a shocking sight. Though it might have been a normal buy for the Dutchman, the F1 community was sent into a frenzy.

F1 Twitterati reacts to Max Verstappen buying a new Ferrari

After Max Verstappen's video of him buying a new Ferrari got leaked, thousands of F1 Twitterati reacted to it. Many humorously spoke about how Charles Leclerc would be confused to see the Dutchman buying the car, while others surprisingly appreciated Verstappen's good taste in cars. People even reiterated Sebastian Vettel's quote about how everyone is a Ferrari fan, even those who say they aren't.

Overall, Max Verstappen buying a new Ferrari SF90 was surprising to see, especially after the 2022 F1 season, where he raced against their F1 team for the championship.

