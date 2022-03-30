"Everything went exactly as it should be" - Controversial former F1 team boss on Max Verstappen-Charles Leclerc clash in Jeddah

Max Verstappen's tantalizing duel with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP 'went exactly as it should', according to former Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore.

Max Verstappen dived into his bag of 'smart tricks' to outwit Charles Leclerc and take his first win of the season, albeit with some luck from a late crash and yellow flags. The Dutchman and his Ferrari counterpart indulged in some close racing that was hard but fair, just as Briatore wanted it to be.

During an interview with Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI), Briatore shared his thoughts on the on-track tussle between the two early pace setters by saying:

“It’s a completely different Formula 1. I think it has become a better category for everyone... The two drivers [Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen] gave us a great duel. Everything was exactly as it should be: a fight on the limit, but without incident. This is great for F1 and also for all its fans. I really enjoyed that fight.”

Briatore also predicted that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will improve after their early struggles in 2022. The Italian went on to add:

“After a couple of races, Mercedes I think will join this battle. [Lewis] Hamilton is a fighter, he will never give up, he is still a great champion. I’m sure he will come back [to the leading group].”

Flavio Briatore confirms he would put his money on Max Verstappen for 2022 F1 season

After a thrilling end to the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Flavio Briatore feels the smart money will be on Max Verstappen to retain his world title against Charles Leclerc.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with RAI, the Italian backed the Red Bull driver to get the better of his rival from Ferrari, saying:

“I would put my money on Verstappen. I think he is the best driver in F1, we saw that last year, but now he is even more experienced. Although if I were the boss of a team with unlimited money, I would sign both of them. Also, Ferrari has finally built a really competitive car.”

Ferrari's Leclerc still holds a sizeable lead over Verstappen, owing to the latter's late DNF in the season opener in Bahrain. It remains to be seen who comes out on top when action resumes with the 2022 F1 Australian GP in April.

Edited by Anurag C