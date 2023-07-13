Max Verstappen claims his Red Bull future depends on the team's “very promising” 2026 engine plans

Max Verstappen claims his future with Red Bull is dependent on the team's 2026 engine plans. The Dutchman is currently the dominant force in the sport and is well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title.

However, Verstappen's rub of the green might come to an end in 2026 when the sport changes its engine regulations once again. To ensure the team continues its winning streak, there is good work going on in Milton Keynes, much to the Dutchman's approval.

The two-time world champion is keeping a close eye on Red Bull's engine development for the new era of the sport starting in 2026 and is excited for the future. The team will be developing its own engines in collaboration with Ford following Honda's recent exit.

Max Verstappen told Autosport:

"It's a very interesting project for us. I also think it's very important to see what happens, also for my future within the team. And what I see all looks promising. Of course it will be difficult to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari, but the omens are good. Now we have to try to make it happen."

With the 2026 regulations coming sooner than one would think, it will be interesting to follow Red Bull's progress.

Max Verstappen claims he is not too interested in Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt's F1 movie

Max Verstappen recently expressed his lack of enthusiasm regarding the upcoming F1 movie featuring Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton. Titled 'Apex' and set to be exclusively released on Apple TV, the movie is presently being filmed on the F1 grid.

The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who comes out of retirement to prove himself. Part of the upcoming movie was being filmed at the 2023 F1 British GP, with the fictional 'Apex GP' team completing the formation lap with the rest of the grid.

And while most drivers seem to be all for the upcoming movie, Verstappen claims he is not 'bothered' by it.

The Dutchman told the media, as per the Mirror:

“I think they’re going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff. I completely can’t be bothered with this. In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won’t all be real. But I think it’s all fine. I’m actually not that much into it.”

It will be interesting to see Max Verstappen's first appearance in a high-budget Hollywood movie in the years to come.

