"He hasn't got a contender at the same level" - Ferrari can't match Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year, feels F1 journalist

Max Verstappen does not have a contender at the same level as him in the 2022 F1 season, according to Spanish F1 journalist Jesus Balseiro from AS.

After early reliability struggles in Sakhir and Melbourne, the Dutchman has shown immense consistency and maturity to claw his way back and then to take a commanding lead in the title race this year.

The reigning world champion has secured eight wins in 13 races this season and has been on the podium in every race he has finished bar the 2022 F1 British GP. This immense run of form, coupled with a myriad of calamities in the Ferrari stables, has helped Max Verstappen build a 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc heading into the summer break.

Balseiro was asked to share his thoughts on Verstappen after the he won the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP from tenth on the grid, while Ferrari squandered its chances of a potential win and double podium. Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, the journalist said:

“I think in a way, maybe Ferrari underestimated his [Max Verstappen’s] potential in the race. We were all a bit blind from the race. From George [Russell], from Charles [Leclerc]. Carlos [Sainz] too. And maybe nobody was looking properly at the pace Max was developing lap by lap. He was catching everybody. At the start, he had no problem. Even Lewis [Hamilton] too. His start was really good and he overtook the two Alpine, it was amazing.’’

Balseiro added:

“I think yes, Max looks smarter now. He won’t have that kind of mistake he had in the past before 2021 may happen for him. But also I fear that he hasn’t got a contender at the same level. Maybe not because of the level of the driver; probably Charles is capable of fighting him. But Red Bull being so strong, having a really good car, being the best team, I don’t think Ferrari will ever match that this year.’’

Max Verstappen has become a 'much calmer' F1 driver, according to Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen is a much calmer version of himself in the 2022 F1 season, according to Dr. Helmut Marko.

Marko is a retired racing driver who now plies his trade as an advisor to the Red Bull team. He is also the person in charge of its illustrious junior driver program, which has produced the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz among others.

Speaking in an interview with Viaplay in the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the 79-year-old Austrian detailed the difference in the reigning world champion's on-track behavior. Marko said:

“He [Max Verstappen] has definitely become much calmer. He can handle the tyres better. He doesn’t feel like he has to win at all costs anymore.’’

Marko also refused to single out who Red Bull's top driver is between Verstappen and his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez despite one having a sizeable lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings this season. He said:

“In principle, we don’t have a first driver, but it’s also true that there is no one who can threaten Max when it comes to the whole season. It is the same now. [Sergio] Perez has fortunately become stronger though.’’

Verstappen could have three DNFs after the summer break and still keep his lead at the top over Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers' Championship standings. However, it seems more likely that the 24-year-old will break the record for most wins in a season given the way the the year has progressed so far.

