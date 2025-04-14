"Max Verstappen has decided to go to Mercedes": Fans reacted to Red Bull's crisis meeting post F1 Bahrain GP

The warning bell seemed to have rung at Red Bull as Max Verstappen experienced a disastrous Bahrain GP outing. The Dutchman came home in P6 after starting from P7, and this did not go down well, neither for the driver nor for the team. As soon as the race in Bahrain concluded, the top brass of the Austrian team held a crisis meeting to discuss the situation. Once the update of the emergency meeting surfaced on the internet, fans took to their social media account to share their reactions

For the first time in 2025, Verstappen went into panic mode after he struggled with the Red Bull challenger throughout the Bahrain GP week. From having underwhelming practice sessions to lowly qualifying performances, the four-time world champion went through it all.

The driver who has reigned supreme under the ground effect era since 2022 has been finishing the race around the top five. Keeping aside the Japanese GP win, the Red Bull star struggled with the RB21 on almost every occasion, and the latest race in Bahrain added more misery.

As the race concluded, the top brass of Red Bull, such as Christian Horner, the team principal; Helmut Marko, the advisor; Paul Monaghan, the chief engineer; and Pierre Wache, the technical director, called in for an emergency meeting to find a solution.

Going by the paddock chatters, Max Verstappen triggers his release clause and leaves the team at the end of this season if such issues persist. As the news of the emergency meeting surfaced on the internet, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Here are some of them taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

"I imagine the outcome if Max has decide to go to Mercedes at the end of the season."

"Simple reason why the car is not working… Newey isn’t there!"

"Maybe they could hire a designer.. I dunno Adrian Newey?" another fan wrote.

Pointing out the Drive to Survive scene involving Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, another fan wrote:

"Just change the fecking car."

"Just keep complaining about other teams when you’re behind or find a new cheat tactic …it’s what they do best," a fan said.

"Perhaps they should change the driver as they did with Lawson," another said.

Red Bull are currently in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 71 points. McLaren leads the pack with 151 points.

Helmut Marko shared Max Verstappen 'concern' amid tough F1 days for Red Bull

Following the conclusion of the Bahrain GP, Red Bull hosted an emergency meeting, and as per rumors, it was about Max Verstappen's stay in the team in the upcoming seasons. Even though the four-time world champion is tied to the team till 2028, there is a performance clause in every contract, something that is worrying Red Bull at this point.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) RB21 - Source: Getty

"The concern is great,” Marko admitted, as per Planet F1, on Max Verstappen. “As I said, improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again. We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the World Championship.”

After four races and a sprint, Max Verstappen is currently in P3 in the world championship with 69 points. He trails Oscar Piastri by five points and Lando Norris by eight points. If Red Bull does not improve their car immediately, it might be too little, too late for the Dutchman this season.

