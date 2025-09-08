Max Verstappen deemed “a cut above” from the F1 field in new admission by Damon Hill

The reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, has been deemed a 'cut-above' by Formula 1 legend Damon Hill. In line with Verstappen's heroics in the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, the latter has showered huge praise on him.Verstappen has not had the car to fight for the driver's championship in the ongoing season. This is one of the reasons why he has only had three victories in the first 16 races. However, the RB21 performed strongly during the Italian Grand Prix race weekend, and this allowed Verstappen to take the fight to the high-flying McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Firstly, Verstappen shattered Norris' Q3 (qualifying) time of 1:18.869 by managing 1:18.792, and then in the main race (starting from P1), led the race comfortably and ended the event by finishing 19 seconds ahead of Norris.In line with how mighty the four-time world champion proved around the Autodromo Nazionale Monza racing circuit, Damon Hill posted on X:&quot;I know I've been critical of some of his passing and tactics, but there is not getting away from the fact that Max Verstappen is the driver of this age. He's a cut above in almost every respect. A phenomenon, actually. Nice job this weekend Max.&quot;Damon Hill @HillF1LINKI know I've been critical of some of his passing and tactics, but there is not getting away from the fact that Max Verstappen is the driver of this age. He's a cut above in almost every respect. A phenomenon, actually. Nice job this weekend Max 👏🏼👍🏻✌🏻Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were followed by the latter's McLaren teammate and the drivers' championship leader, Oscar Piastri, to complete the podium.Helmut Marko pleased with 'fast driver' Max VerstappenF1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Final Practice - Source: GettyMax Verstappen has been making his mark in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2015. Over the years, he has gotten better and better, and today, he is considered one of the best, if not the best, drivers on the 2025 F1 grid.Following the Dutchman's victory in Monza, Red Bull's Helmut Marko has also not held back from showering praise on him. The Austrian said, during a post-race interview with Motorsport:&quot;The engineers are listening more to the drivers now. If you have such a fast and experienced driver, I think that's the right way to do it. He has to drive the car anyway. And in the end it was important that our top speed improved. We saw that we could drive away from the McLarens. The driver's input was recognized.&quot;After the end of last week's Round 16, Italian GP, Max Verstappen sits in third place in the drivers' championship with 230 points. Second-placed Lando Norris is ahead of him, having amassed 293 points.Considering the gap between Verstappen and Norris, it is going to be fascinating to see how the former will perform in the remaining eight rounds of the 2025 F1 season.