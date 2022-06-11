"I didn't cross it. I rode on it" - Max Verstappen reflects on his pit-lane exit incident from 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Max Verstappen has refuted claims that he crossed the pit-lane exit line during the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. The Dutchman is adamant that he only rode on it and did not have his entire tire cross the line.

Ferrari lodged a protest in the immediate aftermath of the race in the Principality, citing what they deemed to be a violation by both Verstappen and Sergio Perez when they emerged from the pit-lane after switching to fresh tires.

At the pre-race drivers' press conference at the Baku City Circuit, Max Verstappen was asked about the incident. The 24-year-old said:

“Well, that’s the thing. I didn’t cross it. I rode on it. It was close, but it was also wet in the corner, so I naturally drifted that way. I think normally, you don’t want to, let’s say, put yourself in a position but also most of the pit exit lines you don’t really need to. I knew it was going to be close. So, you have to, of course, use all the margin you have.”

Ferrari's aforementioned protests were dismissed by the FIA, who have since clarified the rules and confirmed the same ahead of the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

An official statement from race director Niels Wittich read:

“The dashed white line at the pit entry defines the track edge. For safety reasons, any driver continuing on the track, may not cross that line in any direction.”

The FIA has also installed bollards on the left side of the pit-lane exit line to deter drivers from extending track limits. Wittich's notes further state:

“All drivers must stay to the right of this bollard when leaving the pitlane.”

Max Verstappen should 'learn a few things' from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, according to Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has advised Max Verstappen to take a few pages out of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez's driving manual for his own betterment in the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

Citing the Dutchman's inherently aggressive driving nature, the younger brother of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher feels Verstappen would be better served by being kinder to his tires on occasions like Perez.

In his column for Sky Germany following the Mexican's win at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, the former Williams driver stated:

“I don’t think Sergio [Perez] will end up showing the consistency that Max Verstappen has. But, in Monaco, he was the better driver all weekend. Max should take this as an opportunity to learn a few things from his teammate. Max has a very aggressive driving style. In the past, he got along very well with the heavier cars. The new concept of the vehicles, on the other hand, suits Sergio more. As a driver who is very good at protecting the tyres, he can get more out of the car. Therefore, Max should try to adapt Sergio’s driving style in certain sections of the route and drive a little more slowly into one or the other corner.”

Verstappen currently leads the World Drivers' Championship standings with 125 points after seven rounds of racing. Meanwhile, Perez is only 15 points behind in P3.

