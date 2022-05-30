Ferrari protests Red Bull's 'clear breach of regulations' over crossing the yellow line at pit exit during 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari has protested against both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Monaco GP winner Sergio Perez for not remaining on the right side of the pit lane exit after their respective pit stops. Both incidents were not investigated by the FIA during the course of the race despite being a breach of the regulations. Now, however, the Red Bull drivers have now been summoned to the stewards for the same.

As reported by Motorsport, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto explained the premise of the protest:

“As Ferrari, we are disappointed because we believe there was a clear breach of regulations on the two Red Bull going on the yellow line exiting the pit. I think it was not close, it was on the line and if you look at the intonation of the sporting code it is saying crossing but we had a clarification in Turkey 2020 to avoid any discussions and if you look at the race driver notes it indicates staying to the right.”

He further said:

“So, being on the line is breaching the race director notes and I think each single team has a duty and a task to follow the race director notes. So for us that is something unclear and we are still seeking clarification from the FIA and we will be happy to have as soon as possible our feedback.”

Red Bull, who secured its fifth win of the 2022 season with a double-podium at the Monaco GP, has now extended its lead in the championship standings with a 36-point gap to the Maranello-based team. Ferrari will no doubt do everything in its power to capitalize on any opportunity it receives to gain an advantage over its championship rival.

"Too many mistakes today overall" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on disappointing Monaco Grand Prix

It was another unfortunate home race for Charles Leclerc this Sunday in Monaco after Ferrari made the wrong call regarding his pit-stop strategy that caused the 24-year-old the race win.

As reported by Sky Sports F1, the Monegasque emphasized that such crucial mistakes cannot be made in the future. He said:

“Sometimes mistakes can happen but there has been too many mistakes today overall. Obviously in those conditions, you rely a little bit on what the team can see because you don’t see what the others are doing with intermediates, with dry tyres.”

Charles Leclerc further said:

“I have been asked questions about whether I wanted to go from the intermediates to the slicks and I said yes but not now, it will be a bit later on in the race. But I don’t understand what made us change our mind and go on these intermediates, I got undercut and then got stuck behind Carlos [Sainz]. There has been a lot of mistakes and we can’t afford to do that.”

With his win in Monaco, Sergio Perez is quickly closing in on Leclerc in the Driver Standings.

