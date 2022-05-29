F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Monaco GP?

The dramatic 3-hour long 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix delivered one of the most bizarre races of the season so far. Home hero Charles Leclerc took a comfortable lead ahead of the pack from pole and managed to drive a strong race until a red flag caused by Mick Schumacher's crash simply changed the course of the race. Sergio Perez, who dominated his team-mate Max Verstappen over the weekend, snatched the lead from the Monegasque after Ferrari made a disastrous strategy call with the tires and pit stops. Red Bull, on the other hand, who agreed earlier this weekend that the Prancing Horse held a significant pace advantage over the team on the tricky street circuit, managed to optimize the race by coming on top of Ferrari and further extending their lead in the championship.

While Carlos Sainz took his third podium of the 2022 F1 season in Monaco ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen, who finished third, Charles Leclerc's fourth-place finish meant that Ferrari significantly lost out to Red Bull this weekend.

George Russell managed to continue his streak of being the only driver on the grid to finish in the top five in every race of the season with P5 at the Monaco Grand Prix, bringing in significant points for Mercedes, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton spent most of his Sunday behind the Alpines and only managed to secure eighth. With a total of fourteen points from the race, the Silver Arrows have further strengthened their third-place standing in the championships, ahead of McLaren in fourth.

Fernando Alonso, who defended against Hamilton until the end of the race, managed to secure his best result of the season in seventh, contributing big points to Alpine, who now have only a point gap to Alfa Romeo in fifth. Valtteri Bottas managed a fifth-consecutive points finish in Monte Carlo, but his team is now at risk of losing out to Alpine in the standings.

Sebastian Vettel scored points for Aston Martin for the second time this season with a tenth-place finish, although his teammate finished outside the points. With this, the team remains ninth in the standings. It was a disastrous weekend for Haas, who lost both their cars in the course of the race. Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi failed to score a point once again, while Alex Albon was forced to retire, leaving Williams with no points this weekend.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Monaco GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 235 2 Ferrari 199 3 Mercedes 134 4 McLaren Mercedes 59 5 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 41 6 Alpine Renault 40 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 17 8 Haas Ferrari 15 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 7 10 Williams Mercedes 3

Edited by Anurag C