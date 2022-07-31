"That is extremely frustrating" - Max Verstappen disappointed with FIA stewards for treating F1 drivers like 'amateurs' over track limits

Max Verstappen has lashed out at the FIA's excessive policing when it comes to track limits. Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian GP saw Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate, first lose his lap and then have it reinstated after further checks. Pierre Gasly too suffered the same as his time was also removed for a violation at Turn 13.

The track limits have been a debate for some time now, however, they've been far stricter than they used to be before. Speaking about the way track limits are being policed, Max Verstappen said:

“Last night [at the driver briefing], they started talking about Turn 13, the exit, the dotted line was the track edge. There was a kerb and a white line next to it, which, for me personally, is the track edge. We have so many silly little things which make it also more difficult for them to police.”

He continued:

“I don’t know. As drivers, we always want to help and give our advice, but nothing was heard and for me, that’s extremely frustrating. I don’t want to fight with them, I want to just advise them, but it seems like they don’t really care. They actually, for my feeling, look at us a bit like we are amateurs. I don’t think that’s correct.”

Max Verstappen: Let's do ourselves a favor and add a bit of gravel

When it comes to providing solutions to problems, Max Verstappen felt that adding gravel to the parts of the track that pose an advantage if drivers were to exceed track limits could be the way to go as it would automatically slow down the cars and there wouldn't be any need to police anything. He said:

“I think we can do ourselves a favour and make it a lot easier by adding a bit of gravel on the exits or whatever. Austria, for example, why do we need track limits in Turn 4 and Turn 6? There’s naturally gravel, and even if you go out by this much, you will penalise yourself if you go wide, or even if you go wide, you will damage your floor anyway.”

He added:

“Your car is going slower. They make it super hard for themselves. Of course, people say ‘yeah, just stay within the white line’, but that’s easier said than done. But then again, what I said about this dotted line as well, it’s just so confusing everything.”

The Red Bull driver's teammate Sergio Perez also spoke out about the issue after qualifying, where he said that the track-limit monitoring equipment was not up to the mark and it still needs improvements if it is to be ultimately used in a race setting.

