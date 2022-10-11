Max Verstappen discloses how 2022 F1 championship is 'different' than last year

Max Verstappen admitted that the title win in 2022 feels much different than the one in 2021. The title races from the previous and current seasons are noticeably different. Last year, the championship was decided on the final lap against Lewis Hamilton. There was a lot of animosity between the two drivers and their teams. The season's highlight was the two bosses, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, throwing verbal volleys at each other.

This season, things have been far more cordial between Ferrari and Red Bull as Mercedes has been a bit of an outsider. Even Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have been friendly and have not let the battles on the track get out of control. When questioned by the media during the press conference about whether this year's championship felt different from last year's, Verstappen elaborated that multiple things were different.

The cars are from a different generation, the way of racing was different, and the number of race wins too was bigger this time compared to last season. He said,

"Yeah, totally. I mean, very different emotions, of course. But also, that's because of the whole season anyway being very different. And you're already starting with completely different cars, completely different way of racing. And then, of course, also, the amount of races we've won. But also they all came in quite a different way."

Max Verstappen further explained that the 2021 F1 season was more qualifying dependent, this year was much different on that front. He said,

"Like, last year it was all really qualifying dependent, and that's how you would normally win a race. Now, even with some engine penalties, it was coming back to the front, it's really been an enjoyable year. And of course, a very special year, which will be very hard, I think, in the future to match from myself, I think as well. That's why I think we really have to appreciate it and really enjoy it. We were enjoying it already, probably now we can just enjoy it a little bit more."

The first is always a little bit more emotional: Max Verstappen

Having said that, Max Verstappen also admitted that the first win is always more emotional. He termed the second win 'beautiful' for the amount of success the team had all season and how that could help in winning the constructors' title as well. He said,

"I think the first one is always a little bit more emotional. But the second one is probably even more beautiful, just the way that we… Well, the season we've had with the wins and just the great races and the teamwork, the 1-2s we have had and of course, we're leading the constructors, so we really want to focus on that as well, to try and secure that. So it's been a pretty special year and I think, yeah, it's something you really have to remind yourself of, because these kinds of years you don't have very often."

It will be very interesting to see how Max Verstappen's second title defense goes. Mercedes stumbled this season but should be back next season. Ferrari should make improvements in areas where it was weaker as well. We could be looking at a championship battle featuring six different drivers next season.

