Max Verstappen discussed as a possible Lewis Hamilton replacement at Ferrari by pundit

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert feels that Max Verstappen as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari does not appear to be a possibility. The 2025 F1 season has not been the best for either of the two world champions.

Ad

For Lewis Hamilton, he joined Ferrari amidst a lot of fanfare. It was going to be a partnership of the most successful driver in F1 with the most successful team. That is not how it has turned out, though. Hamilton's form as a driver has been a concern, and at the same time, the Italian team has taken a step back in terms of performance as well.

For Hamilton, it's not been easy, and it has been made worse by the fact that the driver who is in the other Ferrari is Charles Leclerc and has been performing at a high level. While Hamilton is yet to break the podium duck, his teammate already has 5 podiums in the bag and could have even won the race in Hungary if not for issues with the car.

Ad

Trending

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is defending his championship but does not have the tools to put up a fight. The Red Bull challenger is just not fast enough, and as a result, the driver is just too far behind in the championship stakes.

With Lewis Hamilton's outburst in front of the media in Hungary, there have been conversations of a possible retirement as well. If that does even happen, Johnny Herbert doesn't think a Ferrari-Max Verstappen lineup is even on the table. According to Herbert, the team would potentially go for a younger talent, as he told Grosvenor Casino,

Ad

"I don't think Verstappen would arrive. I think Ferrari could focus on a youngster (Bearman is a Ferrari Driver Academy driver, ed. ) or Sainz could return, given that I've read he'd always say yes to a call from Ferrari. He's struggling more than expected at Williams now, but he's been really strong at Ferrari and has been on the same level as Leclerc, and ultimately, Sainz is still young."

Ad

Lewis Hamilton faces backlash with his attitude

Lewis Hamilton's attitude and somewhat downbeat demeanor came under a lot of criticism after the F1 Hungarian GP. Former Ferrari man Jean Alesi felt that the driver's attitude demoralizes everyone around him, and this was something that a Senna or a Schumacher would not have done. He said,

"Hamilton's attitude demoralizes everyone who works with him. Neither Senna nor Schumacher would have said anything like that.”

The first few races after the summer break are going to be crucial for Lewis Hamilton, as the driver cannot continue to have this level of performance with Charles Leclerc in the other car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More