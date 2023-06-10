Max Verstappen would ditch his F1 “dream team” for the fastest car in the sport

Reigning champion Max Verstappen recently made headlines with some rather intriguing statements about his future in the sport. According to rossomotori.it, Verstappen, when asked about his future, suggested that he would be willing to ditch his "dream team" for the opportunity to drive the fastest car in F1.

Although Max Verstappen is currently contracted with Red Bull until 2028, the Dutch-Belgian racer seems to have begun contemplating his options beyond that period. He would be 31 years old by then. Having been a part of the F1 circuit for a considerable amount of time, Verstappen certainly understands the importance of staying competitive.

When asked about his plans, Verstappen expressed his love for winning and being competitive. He emphasized that it's primarily his drive for success that fuels the Red Bull driver's ambition and shapes his perspective on team choices:

“If you can’t fully motivate yourself to go to every race, then you have to ask yourself if you really want to continue.”

Max Verstappen further shared his thoughts on the matter by stating that the level of competitiveness in his current team and the overall landscape of Formula 1 would play a significant role in his decision-making process. He acknowledged the allure of certain teams with remarkable histories like Ferrari, which boasts an incredible legacy and a storied past in the sport:

"I am often asked if I have a dream team, and I know that Ferrari boasts an incredible history in Formula 1."

However, what sets Verstappen apart is his unwavering desire to have the best car on the grid at his disposal. Despite the prestige and heritage associated with certain teams, the Dutchman seems willing to forgo the allure of a dream team if it means compromising on his wish for the driving the fastest car on the track.

“However, as I’ve always said, I just want to have the fastest car.”

Max Verstappen keen on participating in 24 Hours of Le Mans in his prime

Max Verstappen has expressed the desire to compete in the prestigious endurance race when he's in his prime. In the same interview, Verstappen revealed his fascination with endurance racing and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, widely regarded as one of the most iconic races in the world. He expressed his admiration for GT3 cars racing at the Nurburgring, highlighting his keen interest in the world of endurance racing.

Additionally, he stated that he doesn't want to pursue these experiences when he's 40 or 50 years old since his performance may not be at its peak then. The Dutch-Belgian driver firmly believes that he can continue to achieve great things even as he approaches his early 30s:

"By the time the current contract ends, I will be 31 years old, and I will have been racing in Formula 1 for a long time."

That said, the possibility of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull for the quickest engine on the grid or the chances of him participating in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans anytime soon seems to be a long shot for the time being.

