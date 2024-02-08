Max Verstappen drops hints on Red Bull’s 2024 F1 livery - “It’s going to look exactly the same as the previous car”

Max Verstappen recently dropped a hint about Red Bull Racing's 2024 F1 livery. Red Bull is all set to launch its 2024 car, the RB20, on February 15, 2024. Anticipation is high amongst fans as each team launches their own car. The likes of Alpine, Williams, and Haas have already launched, and the wait for other car launches will soon come to an end.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing driver, recently spoke about the livery reveal, dropping hints while he was streaming. He said in a video posted by X (formerly Twitter) account Fastest Pitstop:

“It’s going to look exactly the same [as the previous car]."

When he was asked again and the point about all cars using minimal paint was raised, Verstappen had only one thing to say:

"Yeah I told you, its going to look exactly the same."

The Red Bull car is notorious for maintaining the same livery throughout the years. The 2024 Red Bull car will be a tough one to beat after the dominating car of 2023. The team won every single race except the Singapore GP, which was won by Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen aiming for fourth World Drivers' Championship in 2024

Max Verstappen had an extremely successful season in 2023, winning 19 out of the 22 races that happened. His lowest finish was fifth, which was at the Singapore Grand Prix. With such a dominating season in 2023, Verstappen will look to bag another title in 2024.

However, for now, the Red Bull team is in a bit of trouble, with team principal Christian Horner under investigation over allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' towards an employee. Horner has been an integral part of Max Verstappen's success, and the situation remains quite uncertain.

Red Bull released a statement regarding the investigation. The statement said (via BBC):

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Christian Horner has denied all allegations, however, Red Bull has taken the matter seriously and is investigating the same.